Big tension for Pakistan, China, Indian Army to test gun that shoots and scoots in 85 seconds, is developed by..., name is...

The Indian Army is preparing to conduct trials of a new locally developed mounted gun system (MGS) that can fire and relocate within 85 seconds. This "shoot and scoot" ability is designed to help the weapon avoid enemy counterattacks. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the MGS is seen as a step forward in enhancing the Army’s mobility and firepower.

The MGS is a 155mm/52 calibre truck-mounted howitzer capable of firing six rounds in a minute and hitting targets over 45 km away. It is based on the advanced towed artillery gun system (ATAGS), which the defence ministry has already ordered. In March, the government signed contracts worth Rs 6,900 crore with Bharat Forge Limited and Tata Advanced Systems Limited to supply 307 ATAGS units, according to Hindustan Times.

When and where will it be tested?

The Army has asked DRDO’s Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (VRDE) in Ahmednagar to make the MGS available for trials across different terrains and weather conditions. These tests will check how the system performs compared to similar weapons from countries like France and Israel.

Why is this important?

According to VRDE chief GRM Rao, the MGS passed internal trials in Balasore and Pokhran and meets Army requirements. He said the Russia-Ukraine war showed how important mobile artillery systems are, as seen with Ukraine’s use of French Caesar guns.

DRDO has handed over production technology to Bharat Forge. The Army is expected to need 700–800 such guns in the long term. A tender was floated two years ago for 300 mounted gun systems, with firms like Bharat Forge, Tata Advanced Systems, Adani Defence (with an Israeli partner), and Advanced Weapons Equipment India Ltd in the race.

However, the upcoming trial of the DRDO-Bharat Forge MGS is separate from that competitive process. A senior DRDO official said the system is 85% indigenous and will also be tested again as part of the bidding process.

The MGS is essentially an ATAGS mounted on an 8x8 wheeled vehicle. It includes features like an armoured cabin, stabilisers, onboard power, and digital controls. Officials say its rapid deployment and mobility make it a key solution for future conflicts.