Big tension for Pakistan, China, Indian Army to receive next batch of AK-203 assault rifles, will be delivered by...

With these new rifles, India’s defence preparedness is set to get a major upgrade.

In a major push to strengthen the Indian Army, the country is set to receive 7,000 more AK-203 assault rifles in the next 2–3 weeks, according to reports. These rifles are being produced under a joint Indo-Russian project at the Korwa factory in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

So far, 48,000 rifles have already been delivered in the past 18 months. Another 1 lakh rifles are expected to be delivered by 2026. The full order is for 6.01 lakh rifles, with the final delivery deadline set for December 2030 — nearly two years ahead of the original schedule.

The production is being handled by Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), which has confirmed that it is on track to meet its targets. At present, 50% of the rifle components are made in India. However, full indigenisation — meaning complete local production — is expected by the end of 2025. Once fully localised, the Amethi plant is expected to produce 12,000 rifles every month — or one rifle every 100 seconds.

The AK-203 is a modern version of the world-famous Kalashnikov rifle. It is known for its high accuracy, easy handling, and flexibility in different types of combat. These rifles will replace the outdated INSAS rifles currently used by Indian soldiers.

The AK-203 can fire up to 700 rounds per minute and has a range of up to 800 meters. It is especially useful in counter-terrorism missions and high-altitude warfare, making it ideal for India’s border conditions.

India signed the Rs 5,000 crore deal with Russia in July 2021 to produce these rifles domestically. The project gained speed due to rising tensions along the China border and ongoing security concerns with Pakistan.

Interestingly, several countries from Africa and the Middle East have also shown interest in purchasing the AK-203 rifles, adding to its global demand.