Big tension for Pakistan, China, India to build advanced nuclear attack submarines, new master plan is called 'Project...'

The Indian Navy is set to make a major leap in its defence strength with a new master plan called Project-77. Under this project, India will develop a new class of advanced submarines that can launch supersonic and hypersonic missiles from underwater—giving no warning to enemy forces.

Until now, Indian submarines used subsonic missiles for long-range attacks. These older missiles flew just above the water’s surface, which made them easier to detect once they entered enemy territory. Because of their slower speed, enemy radars had enough time to track and intercept them, reducing their effectiveness.

Project-77 aims to change this entirely. According to reports, the Navy plans to build a fleet of six nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs). These submarines are being indigenously developed in partnership with Indian defence organisations like the DRDO and private companies such as Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

Unlike India’s Arihant-class submarines, which are built for strategic deterrence (mainly nuclear weapon delivery), the new SSNs will be tactical combat submarines. This means they will be directly used in warfare and active naval operations, giving India more flexibility and faster response during conflicts.

One of the biggest highlights of this project is the missile system. DRDO is reportedly working on next-generation hypersonic missiles with a range of 1,500 to 2,000 kilometers. With this capability, the SSNs will be able to strike deep into enemy territory while remaining undetected and far from danger zones.

These submarines are expected to enhance India’s presence in forward sea areas, protect key maritime interests, and allow the Navy to respond quickly to threats across vast ocean stretches.