Big tension for Pakistan, China, as India tests THIS new hypersonic missile, which is 8X faster than speed of sound, can strike enemy at a range of...

The test comes amid growing global tensions, including the Israel-Iran conflict and worsening India-Pakistan relations.

India has tested a new hypersonic missile that is expected to surpass BrahMos in terms of speed, range, and lethality. The Extended Trajectory Long Duration Hypersonic Cruise Missile (ET-LDHCM) can travel at eight times the speed of sound and strike targets as far as 1,500 kilometres away. This is a major development for India, coming weeks after its hypersonic missiles destroyed Pakistani terror camps and airbases. With Project Vishnu, the DRDO is now preparing to test a next-generation cruise missile, marking a significant advancement in India's defense capabilities.

The test takes place when tensions around the world, including as the Israel-Iran conflict and the deteriorating India-Pakistan relationship, are on the rise. India's defense modernization is accelerating as a result of Turkey's growing alignment with Pakistan. This includes improvements to the BrahMos, Agni-5, and Akash systems, among other missile programs.

Instead of using a conventional spinning compressor, the ET-LDHCM is propelled by an air-breathing scramjet engine that consumes atmospheric oxygen. In contrast to the BrahMos' Mach 3 speed of around 3,675 km/h, this enables the missile to reach Mach 8, or over 11,000 km/h.



Additionally, its range has increased from the initial 290 km of BrahMos, which was later increased to about 450 km, to a new 1,500 km. India's strategic attack range is improved by this combination of speed and increased reach.

The missile is intended to deliver both conventional and nuclear warheads, and it has a payload capacity of 1,000 to 2,000 kilograms. It can strike vital infrastructure in challenging terrain because to its great targeting precision and low altitude flight capability, which also helps it escape radar detection.

It is possible to launch the ET-LDHCM from air, sea, or land platforms. Because it can change course in midair, it can adapt to changing combat conditions.