In a major step towards strengthening India’s defence capabilities, the country is all set to test its most advanced indigenously developed hypersonic missile — the Extended Trajectory-Long Duration Hypersonic Cruise Missile (ET-LDHCM). According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the missile is being developed under a top-secret project by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), called Project Vishnu. The aim of this project is to build a powerful weapon that could shift the military balance in Asia, especially in light of challenges from countries like China and Pakistan.

The ET-LDHCM is completely made with indigenous technology. It is capable of flying at Mach 8, which is about 11,000 km/h, making it one of the fastest missiles in the world. This speed allows it to deliver deadly strikes deep inside enemy territory within minutes.

Key Features of ET-LDHCM:

It can carry warheads between 1,000 and 2,000 kg, which could include steel, explosives, or even nuclear payloads.

The missile has a range of about 1,500 km, giving India deep-strike capability.

It is built for both conventional and nuclear missions.

Thanks to its scramjet engine, it uses oxygen from the atmosphere to burn fuel, which helps it maintain hypersonic speeds for long durations.

It can perform sudden mid-air manoeuvres, making it nearly impossible to track or intercept with current defence systems.

The materials used in its construction can withstand temperatures up to 2,000°C, allowing it to fly through the atmosphere at incredible speeds without damage.

It has been successfully tested on the ground for 1,000 seconds, and is now ready for live air trials.

What makes the ET-LDHCM stand out is its flexibility. It can be launched from land-based launchers, aircraft, or even ships, giving India more strategic options during a conflict. Its pinpoint accuracy and high-speed evasion abilities make it ideal for targeting enemy radar systems, command centres, warships, and even heavily protected bunkers.

If successful, this missile could become a game-changer in the region, marking India’s entry into the elite club of nations with hypersonic missile technology.