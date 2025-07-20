Big tension for Pakistan, China, 3 Apache attack helicopters set to join Indian Army fleet on...

Known for its ability to carry out high-impact missions in tough terrain, the Apache is already in use by countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, and Egypt.

The Indian Army is set to formally induct three AH-64E Apache attack helicopters on July 22, according to report News18 report. These helicopters are expected to arrive in Jodhpur by July 21 and will undergo a Joint Receipt Inspection (JRI) before their official handover.

These three helicopters mark the first batch of six Apaches ordered specifically for the Indian Army’s Aviation Corps. A dedicated squadron has already been established in Jodhpur, where the helicopters will be deployed, particularly for operations along India’s western border.

The AH-64E Apache, built by American defence company Boeing, is considered one of the most advanced multi-role attack helicopters in the world. Known for its ability to carry out high-impact missions in tough terrain, the Apache is already in use by countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, and Egypt. India had earlier acquired 22 Apaches for the Indian Air Force under a 2015 deal.

In February 2020, the Defence Ministry signed a $600 million contract with Boeing for six more Apaches, this time for the Indian Army. This move gives the Army its own advanced air support, enhancing coordination with ground forces during combat operations.

Highlighting the importance of the deal, Boeing earlier said, “This order will expand the Indian Army’s capability to provide integrated combat aviation support to land forces.”

The AH-64E Apache is loaded with cutting-edge technology. It includes an advanced targeting system that allows it to locate and engage targets in any weather and visibility conditions. The helicopter is armed with a 30mm chain gun, precision-guided Hellfire missiles, and rocket pods.

One of its key features is the Longbow radar, mounted above the rotor, which lets the Apache detect threats without revealing its position.