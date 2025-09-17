BIG tension for Pakistan as India gears up to buy 114 Rafale jets, 6 P-8I jets, and more post Op Sindoor

2009 IPL champions in line to join Ajit Agarkar as BCCI plots India's selection committee revamp
INDIA
The central government is set to ink several major deals in the defence sector, which will strengthen the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Navy.
The central government is set to ink several major deals in the defence sector, which will strengthen the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Navy. The defence ministry has begun deliberations on the purchases of 114 Rafale jets, six additional P-8I jets, and 113 F-404 engines. The deals will further enhance India's capability and might in the defence landscape.
Pertinent to note that the Defence Ministry has received and begun discussions on the proposal from the Indian Air Force for acquiring 114 'Made in India' Rafale fighter jets, which would be jointly built by the French firm Dassault Aviation and Indian aerospace firms. The proposal, expected to be worth over Rs 2 lakh crore, is expected to be taken up for discussion by the Defence Procurement Board headed by the Defence Secretary in the next few weeks, as per a report by news agency ANI.
At present, India has 36 Rafale jets, which were obtained from the 2016 deal. During Operation Sindoor, one of India's major military operations against cross-border terrorism planted by Pakistan, the power of Rafale fighter jets grabbed everyone's attention. The jet defeated China's PL-15 missiles.
Notably, the new jets will be equipped with long-distance air-to-ground missiles.
With the retirement of MiG-21 jets, which have been a part of the Indian Air Force (IAF) since 1963, there emerges a requirement for new jets to fill the gap. On September 26, 2025, the last squadron of MiG-21 jets will retire. After this, the number of the fighter squadrons with the IAF will drop to 29, compared to the required 42. Hence, it becomes significant to enhance the capability of the Indian Air Force, especially after Operation Sindoor, when the world witnessed India's military might.