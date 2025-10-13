Big Step for Indian Railways: Indo-Russian JV to unveil first luxurious Vande Bharat sleeper AC coach design on…

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
The Vande Bharat Sleeper train is a significant step forward in the modernization of Indian Railways. With its sleek design and advanced features, this train is set to redefine the travel experience for millions of passengers.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 07:45 AM IST

The Indian Railways is on the cusp of a revolutionary change with the introduction of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train. This new trainset is designed to provide a comfortable and luxurious travel experience to passengers on long-distance journeys. The Indo-Russian joint venture, Kinet Railway Solutions, is set to unveil the design of the train's first AC coach at the International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) 2025.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train is a significant step forward in the modernization of Indian Railways. With its sleek design and advanced features, this train is set to redefine the travel experience for millions of passengers. The train will have 16 coaches, including 11 AC 3-tier, 4 AC 2-tier, and 1 AC First Class coach, offering a total capacity of 823 passengers.

Key features of Vande Bharat sleeper train

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train boasts a range of innovative features, including regenerative braking, energy-efficient lighting, and advanced safety systems. The train's aerodynamic design and lightweight materials ensure a smooth ride, while the soundproofing and climate control provide a comfortable environment for passengers. The train is also equipped with modern amenities, such as LED infotainment screens, CCTV surveillance, and automatic sensor doors.

Vande Bharat sleeper train launch time

According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is expected to be launched in December 2025. The minister has clarified that the launch will take place only after the second train is fully ready for regular service. "The second train is being manufactured and will possibly be ready by October 15, 2025. Both the trains will be launched together. The second train is important to maintain the continuity of regular services. That's why we are waiting for a second rake. Once we get it, we will decide any route and start operations," Vaishnaw said.

Production and maintenance

The high-speed train is being manufactured by three companies: BEML, Kinet Railway Solutions (a joint venture between RVNL and Russia's TMH), and Titagarh Rail Systems Limited and BHEL consortium. These companies have been tasked with designing and manufacturing modern, energy-efficient coaches that ensure a comfortable ride for passengers.

Routes and fares

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is expected to operate on several routes, including Delhi-Patna, Delhi-Ahmedabad, and Delhi-Bhopal. The fares for the train are expected to be competitive with other premium trains like the Rajdhani Express. According to estimates, the fares for the Pune-Delhi route could range from Rs 3,200 to Rs 5,500, depending on the class of service.

This train is set to become a new benchmark in Indian rail travel, offering passengers a luxurious and comfortable journey. With its advanced features, modern amenities, and energy-efficient design, this train is poised to revolutionize the way people travel in India. As the launch date approaches, passengers can expect a significant improvement in their travel experience.

