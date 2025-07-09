BIG statement by former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as he says 'he should get a Nobel Peace Prize', here's why

Lately, Kejriwal has been focusing on Punjab after he was defeated in Delhi assembly polls 2025 by the closest rival BJP. In Punjab, the AAP has been in power since 2022.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that he should "get the Nobel Peace Prize" for being able to work for Delhi "in spite of" the hurdles put up by the Centre-appointed Lieutenant Governor (LG).

Speaking in Mohali at the release of the Punjabi version of the book ‘Kejriwal Model', Arvind Kejriwal said, "For as long as we had a government in Delhi, hurdles were put up, but we continued to work", adding he worked so much in spite of "so many problems".

"That is why I feel I should get a Nobel Prize for governance and administration — because I did so much in spite of the L-G, in spite of so many problems", he added. Kejriwal also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which defeated the AAP earlier this year in the Delhi assembly polls, putting an end to the latter's 10-year-long rule in the capital.

“Neither do they want to work, nor do they want anyone else to work", he claimed. Lately, Kejriwal has been focusing on Punjab after he was defeated in Delhi assembly polls 2025 by the closest rival BJP. In Punjab, the AAP has been in power since 2022.

Earlier, media reports also hinted that the AAP convener might head to the Rajya Sabha as the party retained its Ludhiana (West) assembly seat in by-polls. AAP's Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, Sanjeev Arora, defeated his closest rival and two-time legislator Bharat Bhushan Ashu of the Congress.