Head of Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for turning down Dhaka's request to "control" ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's online speeches.

Head of Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for turning down Dhaka's request to "control" ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's online speeches. Speaking at the Chatham House in London during a recent discussion, Yunus recalled an exchange with PM Modi.

"When I had the chance to talk to Prime Minister Modi, I simply said you want to host her, I cannot force you to abandon that policy... but please help us in making sure that she doesn't speak to Bangladeshi people the way she's doing," Yunus had told the Prime Minister.

The interim head further claimed that Hasina's announcement before her speeches makes whole Bangladesh "very angry". "She announces that such and such day such and such hour she will speak, and the whole Bangladesh gets very angry. Why is she keeping this whole anger thing inside?" he said.

"You can't control..."

Muhammad Yunus had asked PM Modi to intervene, urging him to prevent Hasina from making such speeches, to which the Indian PM had reportedly said, "It's social media, you cannot control it." Reacting to his response, Yunus had reportedly told him that he "couldn't walk away" saying it's social media.

Further, when asked whether New Delhi was doing what Dhaka had expected, Yunus replied, "No". He confirmed that Bangladesh had written to the India requesting Hasina's extradition, adding that legal proceedings are underway.

"The tribunal has started the trial process. They sent notices to Hasina for the crimes she had committed. There are so many other crimes coming up. So they have to respond to such notices. We're following a legal process. We want it to be legal, very proper. We want to make sure that we don't do something out of anger," he stated.