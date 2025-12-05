INDIA

BIG SHOCK to passengers: Delhi-Mumbai return ticket now cost Rs 60000 amid Indigo flight cancellations

Amid Indigo flight cancellations, the return flights between Delhi and Mumbai, prices have soared to sky high. A return ticket now cost nearly Rs 60,000 in economy category. If we compared it to the last-minute booking of flight on same route, it can cost Rs 20,000.

