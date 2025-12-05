SHOCKING! Thief swallows special-edition diamond-encrusted Fabergé egg worth Rs…, designed by…, cops say...
BIG SHOCK to passengers: Delhi-Mumbai return ticket now cost Rs 60000 amid Indigo flight cancellations
Indigo cancels over 500 flights, couple attends own reception virtually; travel agent ‘thanks’ airlines for...
Tamannaah Bhatia's trainer shares simple healthy eating tips to reduce carbs, boost nutrition
Russian President’s 'Flying Kremlin' vs US President’s Air Force One: Here's a look at world’s most powerful leaders Putin and Trump's aircraft
IND vs SA 1st T20I: Black marketing soars ahead of Cuttack match, brokers sell Rs 1,100 tickets for Rs 6,000
PM Modi gives 'PEACE' message to Russian President Vladimir Putin: 'India is not neutral...'
Who is Avadhut Sathe? finfluencer banned by Sebi due to..., seizes Rs 546 crore in crackdown
PM Modi breaks protocol to welcome President Putin at Delhi Airport; other leaders who have received this rare diplomatic gesture are...
'Is Siraj a one-format player?': Aakash Chopra questions selectors for not picking Mohammed Siraj in ODIs
INDIA
Amid Indigo flight cancellations, the return flights between Delhi and Mumbai, prices have soared to sky high. A return ticket now cost nearly Rs 60,000 in economy category. If we compared it to the last-minute booking of flight on same route, it can cost Rs 20,000.
Amid Indigo flight cancellations, the return flights between Delhi and Mumbai, prices have soared to sky high. A return ticket now cost nearly Rs 60,000 in economy category. If we compared it to the last-minute booking of flight on same route, it can cost Rs 20,000. This is a hike of nearly Rs 40,000.