INDIA

Big setback for Justice Yashwant Varma, as Supreme court rejects plea in cash row

Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the plea filed by Allahabad High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma challenging the constitutionality of the in-house inquiry report and CJI recommendation of his impeachment from the office.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 11:47 AM IST

Big setback for Justice Yashwant Varma, as Supreme court rejects plea in cash row

On Thursday, the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the plea filed by Allahabad High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma challenging the constitutionality of the in-house inquiry report and CJI recommendation of his impeachment from the office. The two-judge bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and AG Masih delivered that Justice Varma's petition was "not worth entertaining."

Supreme court said that in-house procedure and the judges committee appointed by the then CJI adhered to the "stipulated procedure" and sending of the report to the prime minister and President with recommendation for his removal was not "unconstitutional", as per reports.

On March 15, 2025, stacks of burnt cash was discovered  after firefighters responded to a fire emergency at Justice Varma's Delhi bungalow. As per the video footages, stacks of cash was reportedly piled over 1.5 feet high. However, Justice Varma claimed it was done to tarnish his image, but the three-,member committee found 'substantial evidence' of his family's control over the room. 

The committee’s findings, laid out in a 64-page report, were submitted by CJI Sanjiv Kumar to the President and the Prime Minister with a recommendation for impeachment.

Justice Varma could now become the first High Court judge in independent India to be removed from office. Now, Parliament can initiate impeachment proceedings against Justice Yashwant Varma under Articles 124, 217, and 218 of the Constitution.

