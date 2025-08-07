War 2: Jr NTR gives 'kaante ki takkar' to Hrithik Roshan in dance-off song Janaab-e-Aali, fans say: 'Two legendary dancers of the Indian cinema'
Big setback for Justice Yashwant Varma, as Supreme court rejects plea in cash row
REAL reason behind Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce revealed, apart from 'compatibility issues' couple also had major disagreement over...
What is Lyme Disease? Justin Timberlake opens up about silent battle during tour
Has superstardom changed Shah Rukh Khan over the years? Baazigar co-star says 'people often change around...'
PM Modi's BIG statement after Donald Trump imposes additional tariffs, says, 'Ready to pay heavy price for...'
BIG tension for India, Pakistan army chief Asim Munir set for second visit to US, will meet...
Arjun Rampal admitted 'enjoying' shooting intimate scene with Kareena Kapoor, his old statement goes viral, netizens react: 'Just so creepy'
Donald Trump from Samastipur: Fake residential certificate surfaces in Bihar; Congress slams EC
Apple's Tim Cook signs major deal with Donald Trump, set to invest USD 600 billion in US to...
INDIA
Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the plea filed by Allahabad High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma challenging the constitutionality of the in-house inquiry report and CJI recommendation of his impeachment from the office.
On Thursday, the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the plea filed by Allahabad High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma challenging the constitutionality of the in-house inquiry report and CJI recommendation of his impeachment from the office. The two-judge bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and AG Masih delivered that Justice Varma's petition was "not worth entertaining."
Supreme court said that in-house procedure and the judges committee appointed by the then CJI adhered to the "stipulated procedure" and sending of the report to the prime minister and President with recommendation for his removal was not "unconstitutional", as per reports.
On March 15, 2025, stacks of burnt cash was discovered after firefighters responded to a fire emergency at Justice Varma's Delhi bungalow. As per the video footages, stacks of cash was reportedly piled over 1.5 feet high. However, Justice Varma claimed it was done to tarnish his image, but the three-,member committee found 'substantial evidence' of his family's control over the room.
The committee’s findings, laid out in a 64-page report, were submitted by CJI Sanjiv Kumar to the President and the Prime Minister with a recommendation for impeachment.
Justice Varma could now become the first High Court judge in independent India to be removed from office. Now, Parliament can initiate impeachment proceedings against Justice Yashwant Varma under Articles 124, 217, and 218 of the Constitution.