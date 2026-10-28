FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Chhath Puja 2026: Delhi govt to run over 50 volvo buses to Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, check other routes

Chhath Puja 2026: Delhi govt to run over 50 volvo buses

Only Mainland China Allowed? Pakistan bars Taiwanese Airlines; MEA says India will fly direct flights

Only Mainland China Allowed? Pakistan bars Taiwanese Airlines

Netanyahu's Return, Modi's Israel Policy: Will India move away from Iran and Muslim world?

India, Israel, Iran: Will Netanyahu's return put Modi's foreign policy to test?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video

Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video

Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West

From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Big Setback To CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Election Commission can't change Form 6, says Supreme Court

Supreme Court said the EC cannot change Forms 6, 7, and 8, questioning why existing Delhi voters are being asked to re-enrol as new voters with an Oct 30 deadline during the SIR hearing.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 06:19 PM IST

Big Setback To CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Election Commission can't change Form 6, says Supreme Court
Supreme Court halts EC's Form 6 change.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the Election Commission cannot modify Forms 6, 7 and 8 while hearing petitions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi. The bench also questioned why existing voters are being asked to fill Form 6, which is meant for new voters.

What the Supreme Court said

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant heard petitions against the SIR exercise in Delhi. The court stated that statutory Forms 6, 7, and 8 cannot be altered by the Commission and questioned the necessity for individuals already on the electoral rolls to fill out Form 6, which is meant for new voter registration.

The bench also questioned the October 30 deadline set by the Election Commission, noting that no election is due in Delhi in the near future. It said, "Do not set a cut-off date for re-enrolment." The judges highlighted the need for tailored solutions for individuals previously registered but currently absent, rather than classifying them as new voters. The Chief Justice encouraged proactive outreach by the Commission to voters, suggested ongoing acceptance of Forms 6 and 8 advocated for the adoption of simple solutions for voters.

Also read: From Guns To Garlands: Ex-Maoists tie knots in jail to start new struggle in Jharkhand

Petitioners' arguments

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan represented petitioners Anjali Bhardwaj and Amrita Johri, emphasising that initially, Delhi had approximately 1.45 crore voters, with 97 lakh submitting enumeration forms. About 47 lakh forms were missing and the Election Commission reported that around 43 lakh voters were either permanently shifted, untraceable, or deceased.

Bhushan highlighted that many voters in Delhi, especially those who relocated, struggled to acquire or submit the required forms. He criticized the requirement to use Form 6 for address changes over Form 8 as unreasonable. The Commission noted it might consider extending the submission deadline.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Is China again targeting Tibetan Monasteries after Larung Gar? Homes demolished, internet cut at Dza Sershul
Is China again targeting Tibetan Monasteries after Larung Gar? Homes demolished
Himesh Reshammiya reveals he rejects films with no romantic songs: 'Numbers from romantic tracks are 10 times higher'
Himesh Reshammiya reveals why he rejects films with no romantic songs
'Gyanu Must Go': CJP announces support for INDIA bloc's November 1 rally
'Gyanu Must Go': CJP announces support for INDIA bloc's November 1 rally
Delhi to Varanasi overnight in 9.5 hours: Check route, stops and launch date of new Vande Bharat Sleeper
Delhi to Varanasi overnight in 9.5 hours: Check route of new Vande Bharat Sleepe
Delhi HC rejects PIL seeking Rs 50 crore from CJP over public inconvenience due to protests
Delhi HC rejects PIL seeking Rs 50 crore from CJP over public inconvenience
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West
From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement