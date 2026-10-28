Big Setback To CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Election Commission can't change Form 6, says Supreme Court

Supreme Court said the EC cannot change Forms 6, 7, and 8, questioning why existing Delhi voters are being asked to re-enrol as new voters with an Oct 30 deadline during the SIR hearing.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the Election Commission cannot modify Forms 6, 7 and 8 while hearing petitions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi. The bench also questioned why existing voters are being asked to fill Form 6, which is meant for new voters.

What the Supreme Court said

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant heard petitions against the SIR exercise in Delhi. The court stated that statutory Forms 6, 7, and 8 cannot be altered by the Commission and questioned the necessity for individuals already on the electoral rolls to fill out Form 6, which is meant for new voter registration.

The bench also questioned the October 30 deadline set by the Election Commission, noting that no election is due in Delhi in the near future. It said, "Do not set a cut-off date for re-enrolment." The judges highlighted the need for tailored solutions for individuals previously registered but currently absent, rather than classifying them as new voters. The Chief Justice encouraged proactive outreach by the Commission to voters, suggested ongoing acceptance of Forms 6 and 8 advocated for the adoption of simple solutions for voters.

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Petitioners' arguments

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan represented petitioners Anjali Bhardwaj and Amrita Johri, emphasising that initially, Delhi had approximately 1.45 crore voters, with 97 lakh submitting enumeration forms. About 47 lakh forms were missing and the Election Commission reported that around 43 lakh voters were either permanently shifted, untraceable, or deceased.

Bhushan highlighted that many voters in Delhi, especially those who relocated, struggled to acquire or submit the required forms. He criticized the requirement to use Form 6 for address changes over Form 8 as unreasonable. The Commission noted it might consider extending the submission deadline.