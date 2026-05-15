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Big setback for Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao rape case, SC overturns Delhi HC order suspending life sentence

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Big setback for Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao rape case, SC overturns Delhi HC order suspending life sentence

The Supreme Court set aside Delhi High Court’s order suspending Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s life sentence in the Unnao rape case, remitting the matter for a fresh hearing.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 15, 2026, 01:03 PM IST

Big setback for Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao rape case, SC overturns Delhi HC order suspending life sentence
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The Supreme Court on Friday (May 15) set aside the Delhi High Court’s decision suspending the life sentence of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. The apex court remitted the matter to the High Court for a fresh hearing, directing it to decide Sengar’s appeal against conviction within three months or issue a new order regarding the sentence suspension.

Apex Court Partly Allows CBI Appeal

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi partly allowed the appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Supreme Court’s intervention comes after public outrage over the High Court’s earlier order granting Sengar bail during the pendency of his appeal. In December last year, the Supreme Court had stayed the High Court’s suspension of sentence, pending further review.

Contentions in Court

During Friday’s hearing, senior advocate N. Hariharan, representing Sengar, argued that the prosecutrix was not a minor at the time of the alleged incident. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, refuted this claim and challenged the High Court’s interpretation that an MLA does not qualify as a 'public servant' under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Justice Bagchi agreed with the CBI’s view, emphasising that the POCSO Act is meant to protect children and that an MLA holds a position of authority, which aggravates the offence. Chief Justice Kant noted that the High Court could take a fresh decision and urged a 'practical solution' given the pending appeal in the Supreme Court.

High Court’s Controversial Order

The Delhi High Court had previously suspended Sengar’s sentence, reasoning that provisions under Section 5(c) of the POCSO Act and Section 376(2) of the Indian Penal Code did not apply, as Sengar was not a 'public servant.' The CBI argued that this interpretation undermined the intent of the law and diluted protections for children, especially in cases where authority is abused.

Gravity of Offence and Public Safety

The CBI also highlighted the seriousness of the crime, noting that long incarceration alone cannot justify suspension of a life sentence for heinous offences like rape of a minor. The agency warned that Sengar’s release could endanger the victim and her family and weaken public confidence in the justice system.

Background

Sengar was convicted in 2019 by a CBI special court for raping a minor in Unnao and sentenced to life imprisonment. He is also serving a 10-year sentence in a separate case related to the custodial death of the survivor’s father. The case has drawn nationwide attention due to the harassment faced by the survivor and her family, prompting multiple CBI investigations under Supreme Court supervision.

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