Big setback for CJP’s Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka as Delhi Police gets 2 more days of custody

Cockroach Janta Party leader Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka will spend two more days in judicial custody after a Delhi court hearing on Monday. Check out what the CJP's legal head said about this decision.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das will remain in judicial custody for two more days as the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court extended their custody on Monday. The Delhi Police had sought a 5-day extension of the judicial custody of the CJP leaders.

A petition seeking their release was also filed before the court, but the decision was reserved after the hearing. For those unversed, Das and Ranka were arrested by the Delhi Police on October 13 after both CJP leaders allegedly trespassed and entered Jantar Mantar despite the protest site being denotified as a designated protest venue. After their detention, both were sent to 5-day judicial custody in Tihar Jail.

CJP questions custody extension

Ratna Singh, head of legal affairs at CJP, criticised the proceedings, alleging that liberty was being curtailed on vague grounds. ''A mockery was going on in the court. For the last six days, we have been saying that one or the other reason is being nitpicked. Surety verification has not been done, that an FIR has been lodged against the surety. We saw someone's liberty being curtailed,'' she said while speaking to ANI.

#WATCH | Ratna Singh, Head of Legal Affairs, CJP says, "A mockery was going on in the Court. For the last 6 days, we have been saying that one or the other reason is being nitpicked - surety verification has not been done, that FIR has been lodged against the surety. We saw someone's liberty being curtailed. The 2 pm hearing began at 3-3.30 pm. It went for an hour. Our lawyers discussed on the law points. There was nothing presented from the other side which said that there should be an extension (of judicial custody). There was no reason to keep them in further judicial custody. They have been sent to judicial custody for a very vague reason...We will challenge this. This is mental torture and an attempt to stifle voices...We can see everything, the entire world can see everything. They cannot silence everyone." — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026

Further criticising the hearing, she said, ''The 2 PM hearing began at 3-3:30 PM. It went for an hour. Our lawyers discussed on the law points. There was nothing presented from the other side which said that there should be an extension. There was no reason to keep them in further judicial custody. They have been sent to judicial custody for a very vague reason. We will challenge this. This is mental torture and an attempt to stifle voices. We can see everything; the entire world can see everything. They cannot silence everyone.''

Earlier, Delhi Police lodged an FIR against unknown persons for threatening the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) in connection with the bail matter of CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das.