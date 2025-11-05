BIG revelations on 26/11 Mumbai attacks: Zardari ex-aide admits Pakistan’s role, explains motive in new book

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari's former spokesperson Farhatullah Babar admits Pakistan’s role in 26/11 Mumbai attacks, saying they were retaliation for Zardari’s peace offer to India.

In a startling revelation, Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari's spokesperson, Farhatullah Babar, has not only candidly admitted that Islamabad was behind the 26/11 Mumbai attack, but he has also explained why this horrific terrorist attack was carried out. In his new book, 'The Zardari Presidency: Now It Must Be Told,' he has written that the terror attacks were carried out in response to Zardari’s peace gesture toward India, his offer of a 'no first use' policy on nuclear weapons. Babur writes in detail how Zardari made the offer during a satellite interview with senior Indian journalist Karan Thapar at a media summit in New Delhi, a statement that 'provoked Pakistan’s warmongers.'

Pakistan's role in 26/11 attacks

Babur writes that Zardari’s proposal that Pakistan would not be the first to use nuclear weapons, mirroring India’s own declared doctrine, infuriated elements within Pakistan’s military establishment. India Today quotes Babur, "Within four days of the (Zardari) interview, on November 26, 2008, gunmen launched coordinated attacks in Mumbai, killing 166 people." He claimed further, "It brought the two countries closer to war in years and dashed all hopes of peace."

Lashkar-e-Taiba Mumbai attacks

The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks were a series of coordinated Islamist terrorist attacks in November 2008. In a well-planned strategy, ten members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based Islamist militant organisation, carried out 12 shooting and bombing attacks over four days across Mumbai. A total of 175 people were killed, including nine of the attackers, and more than 300 were injured. Terrorist Azmal Kasab was arrested. Armed with AK-47s, grenades, and explosives, the terrorists stormed landmarks like the Taj Mahal Palace, Trident Hotel, CST Station, and Chabad House and took hostages and holding out for as long as possible.

(Asif Ali Zardari, President, Pakistan.)

India-Pakistan relations

Babar writes, "Army chief General Ashfaq Parvez Kayani may have agreed to Musharraf’s ouster but did not want Zardari to replace him." According to India Today, Kayani instead preferred Aftab Shaban Mirani, a former Sindh Chief Minister and Defence Minister. Babar also reveals that Kayani, the first ISI chief to become army chief, was at the helm during both the 2006 train bombings and the planning of 26/11.