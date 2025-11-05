FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: BIG update on Jangpura Namo Bharat Station, final phase of construction...; check details

No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in India A squad for ODIs against South Africa A; Tilak Varma named captain

Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu redefine modern glamour, leave fans in awe; SEE PICS

BIG revelations on 26/11 Mumbai attacks: Zardari ex-aide admits Pakistan’s role, explains motive in new book

Congress's Rahul Gandhi claims 'vote chori', 'flawed election' in H files presser, draws flak, BJP hits back

IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant returns as BCCI announces India's 15-member squad for South Africa Test series

Australia announces Ashes squad for 1st Test: Steve Smith to lead in Pat Cummins' absence, Sam Konstas misses out

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Pakistan sends back 12 pilgrims from Sikh Jatha, Hindus accuse authorities of..

Is Elon Musk worth $1 trillion? Tesla faces shareholder showdown at AGM

Zohran Mamdani eats Rajnigandha in viral video; internet says, 'Ab laga hai bhai real Indian'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi-Meerut RRTS: BIG update on Jangpura Namo Bharat Station, final phase of construction...; check details

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: BIG update on Jangpura Namo Bharat Station, final phase of...

No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in India A squad for ODIs against South Africa A; Tilak Varma named captain

No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in India A squad for ODIs against South Africa A

Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu redefine modern glamour, leave fans in awe; SEE PICS

Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu redefine modern glamour, SEE PICS

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion

Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star

HomeIndia

INDIA

BIG revelations on 26/11 Mumbai attacks: Zardari ex-aide admits Pakistan’s role, explains motive in new book

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari's former spokesperson Farhatullah Babar admits Pakistan’s role in 26/11 Mumbai attacks, saying they were retaliation for Zardari’s peace offer to India.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 06:37 PM IST

BIG revelations on 26/11 Mumbai attacks: Zardari ex-aide admits Pakistan’s role, explains motive in new book
26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a startling revelation, Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari's spokesperson, Farhatullah Babar, has not only candidly admitted that Islamabad was behind the 26/11 Mumbai attack, but he has also explained why this horrific terrorist attack was carried out. In his new book, 'The Zardari Presidency: Now It Must Be Told,' he has written that the terror attacks were carried out in response to Zardari’s peace gesture toward India, his offer of a 'no first use' policy on nuclear weapons. Babur writes in detail how Zardari made the offer during a satellite interview with senior Indian journalist Karan Thapar at a media summit in New Delhi, a statement that 'provoked Pakistan’s warmongers.'

Pakistan's role in 26/11 attacks

Babur writes that Zardari’s proposal that Pakistan would not be the first to use nuclear weapons, mirroring India’s own declared doctrine, infuriated elements within Pakistan’s military establishment. India Today quotes Babur, "Within four days of the (Zardari) interview, on November 26, 2008, gunmen launched coordinated attacks in Mumbai, killing 166 people." He claimed further, "It brought the two countries closer to war in years and dashed all hopes of peace."

Lashkar-e-Taiba Mumbai attacks

The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks were a series of coordinated Islamist terrorist attacks in November 2008. In a well-planned strategy, ten members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based Islamist militant organisation, carried out 12 shooting and bombing attacks over four days across Mumbai. A total of 175 people were killed, including nine of the attackers, and more than 300 were injured. Terrorist Azmal Kasab was arrested. Armed with AK-47s, grenades, and explosives, the terrorists stormed landmarks like the Taj Mahal Palace, Trident Hotel, CST Station, and Chabad House and took hostages and holding out for as long as possible.

(Asif Ali Zardari, President, Pakistan.)

India-Pakistan relations

Babar writes, "Army chief General Ashfaq Parvez Kayani may have agreed to Musharraf’s ouster but did not want Zardari to replace him." According to India Today, Kayani instead preferred Aftab Shaban Mirani, a former Sindh Chief Minister and Defence Minister. Babar also reveals that Kayani, the first ISI chief to become army chief, was at the helm during both the 2006 train bombings and the planning of 26/11.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi-Meerut RRTS: BIG update on Jangpura Namo Bharat Station, final phase of construction...; check details
Delhi-Meerut RRTS: BIG update on Jangpura Namo Bharat Station, final phase of...
No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in India A squad for ODIs against South Africa A; Tilak Varma named captain
No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in India A squad for ODIs against South Africa A
Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu redefine modern glamour, leave fans in awe; SEE PICS
Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu redefine modern glamour, SEE PICS
BIG revelations on 26/11 Mumbai attacks: Zardari ex-aide admits Pakistan’s role, explains motive in new book
BIG revelations on 26/11 Mumbai attacks: Zardari ex-aide admits Pakistan’s role
Congress's Rahul Gandhi claims 'vote chori', 'flawed election' in H files presser, draws flak, BJP hits back
Congress's Rahul Gandhi claims 'vote chori', 'flawed election' in H files presse
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE