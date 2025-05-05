He said the job of sleeper cells is to provide intelligence on Army movements and supply food and other essentials to terrorists.

Days after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, a former sleeper cell member has revealed that around 5-6 local operatives were in touch with the Lashkar terrorists who carried out the massacre. He added that the Pahalgam attack couldn't have been possible without their help. The Kashmir resident served over two years in jail but has been reformed. In an interview with India Today, he said the sleeper cell members were likely consulted a month ago, and everything was planned in advance before the attack on tourists in the Baisaran Valley.

"If I were to carry out an attack in Srinagar, I can't just go in blindly. The Pahalgam attack couldn't have happened without the help of sleeper cell operatives. How would I know how many soldiers are stationed there? Before an attack, I will need to scout the area. It's the sleeper cell that provides the information," he said. He further said the job of sleeper cells is to provide intelligence on Army movements and supply food and other essentials to terrorists.

The former sleeper cell member said he worked with terrorists for about 2-4 years. "I helped a lot - carrying supplies, going out at night. Through me, many attacks were carried out," he said. However, he was caught by the security forces while attempting to carry out a grenade attack and spent two-and-a-half years in jail.

Major reshuffle in J-K Police

The Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out a major reshuffle on Monday, transferring six police officers in Anantnag district, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of Pahalgam Police Station. The decision came amid heightened security concerns in J-K's Anantnag district following last month's terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

READ | Russia's Putin calls PM Modi, extends full support to India in fight against terrorism