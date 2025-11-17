FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 17, 2025, 09:45 PM IST

Big revelation by drug trafficker, names Bollywood celebrities, former MLA in Rs 252-crore narcotics probe
A deported drug trafficker has told investigators that he supplied narcotics and organised drug parties for several leading Bollywood actors, filmmakers, rappers and a prominent former MLA from the suburbs, according to the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC). The drug trafficker has been identified as Mohammed Salim Mohammed Sohail Shaikh, alias Lavish. He was brought back from Dubai in October and was arrested in the Rs 252-crore Sangli mephedrone seizure case, the Indian Express reported.

Lavish disclosed the information during his interrogation by the ANC. Officials said his statement has prompted the agency to verify the names of multiple film personalities and a former MLA mentioned in the remand copy. "We are in the process of verifying all the details and may summon the individuals concerned for questioning," a senior ANC officer confirmed.

Lavish hosted and supplied narcotics

Investigators allege that Lavish hosted and supplied narcotics at high-end parties held at private bungalows in Mumbai’s western suburbs and exclusive clubs abroad. According to the police, Lavish was the right-hand man of drug lord Salim Dola. He looked after the manufacturing of mephedrone in at least seven states in the country. The police had managed to get Dola’s son, Taher, and nephew, Mustafa Kubbawala, deported earlier this year.

7-8 accused still wanted

According to police, as of now, there are at least seven to eight accused who are still wanted in the case, including Salim Dola, Govind Piramsongh Sunar, Mohammed Mustafa Khwaja Sheikh and Nagesh Ramchandra Shinde alias Pravin. Dola was the main accused linked to the Dawood Ibrahim gang that was running the network.

