Big relief to Rajaji Tiger reserve, Supreme Court scraps road works

The apex court on Monday scrapped a road project in Uttarakhand that crossed a critical tiger habitat located between the Corbett and Rajaji tiger reserves. The order came after a committee of experts saw the road to be a threat to the tigers. Incidentally, the relief to tigers came on a day the world celebrated International Tiger Day.

Work on the 11.5-kilometre Laldhang-Chillarkhal Motor Road inside the Rajaji Tiger Reserve had been stopped by the apex court a month ago but the fate of the project was hung in balance.

The state government was on a backfoot after a report prepared by the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) assisting the court on environment and forest issues raised several red flags on the continuation of the road project. The road was to provide connectivity to 38 villages situated near Kotdwar in the state's Pauri Garhwal district.

GOOD NUMBERS There is a significantly high tiger population in and around the Corbett and Rajaji reserves

Uttarakhand is the third-most tiger populated states in the country

The 2018 Tiger Census pegs the count of big cats in the hill state of Uttarakhand at 442

Appearing before a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta, the Uttarakhand administration accepted the report's findings that the project began without necessary approvals from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and National Board for Wildlife (NBW). The state offered to take permissions from the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) in this regard. But the bench felt that it was always open for the state to approach the Centre and seek requisite clearances. Till then, the Court scrapped the present work order for road construction.

The report by the CEC stated, "The Laldhang-Chillarkhal road works must be stopped as it would irreversibly adversely impact the habitat and wildlife of the ecologically sensitive area."