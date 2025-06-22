In a big relief to the people of Delhi NCR from the travel time and rush, now Indigo airlines has announced direct flights from Ghaziabad's Hindon Airport.

In a big relief to the people of Delhi NCR from the travel time and rush, now Indigo airlines has announced direct flights from Ghaziabad's Hindon Airport. Starting from July 20, the airlines will start direct flights to cities in Uttar Pradesh, like Lucknow, Ayodhya and Prayagraj. MP and Chairman of the Airport Advisory Committee Atul Garg said that he will meet the chairman of Indigo Airlines to discuss these pending plans and prepare a future strategy, as there is huge demand of air travel from Ghaziabad to these cities.

Indigo to start direct flights

Moreover, direct flights will also be operated from Hindon Airport to major Indian cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Indore, Kolkata, Mumbai and Patna. Indigo will operate 70 weekly departures. This will be beneficial as it can boost regional connectivity and offer faster travel options in NCR region.

IndiGo on X, stated, “We’re thrilled to announce the launch of direct flights from Hindon, Uttar Pradesh — further strengthening our commitment to making air travel more accessible for our customers."

Also, Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales at IndiGo, also stated, "Our expansion into Hindon is a strategic move offering an additional gateway for millions in the wider catchment area."