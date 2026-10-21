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Big Relief To Das, Ranka: Delhi court orders release of CJP leaders from judicial custody

A Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) in Delhi has ordered the release of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka from judicial custody after 7 days.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 21, 2026, 07:04 PM IST

Big Relief To Das, Ranka: Delhi court orders release of CJP leaders from judicial custody
Image source: PTI
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A Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) in Delhi has ordered the release of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka from judicial custody after 7 days.

The two were taken into custody on October 13 after they allegedly climbed over a locked gate to enter Jantar Mantar, which had earlier been denotified as a designated protest site.

Their custody was extended by two days on October 19 and was to expire on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court refused to interfere with Das and Ranka’s judicial custody, as it asked them to await the outcome of the hearing scheduled before the SEM, and approach the appellate court if their grievance continues.

Das and Ranka had withdrawn their petition before the Delhi High Court challenging the special executive magistrate’s decision to extend their judicial custody in a case related to an alleged breach of a peace bond.

HC's Gen Z remark on CJP leaders

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had a light-hearted exchange during the hearing of a plea by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, when the court asked about their ages and remarked that they were not part of Generation Z.

During the hearing, Justice Subramonium Prasad asked advocate Abhik Chimni, appearing for the petitioners, about their ages. Chimni told the court that Saurav Das was 27 and Ashutosh Ranka was 32.BPCL MAK lubricants

“Then you are not Gen Z. What is Gen Z?” the court asked.

After being informed that people born after 1997 are considered Gen Z, the court reiterated, “Then you are not Gen Z.”

The exchange took place while the court was hearing the petitioners’ challenge to a Special Executive Magistrate’s order extending their judicial custody till October 21.

HC questions Article 226 plea

Justice Subramonium Prasad also questioned the petitioners’ decision to approach the High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution when an alternative remedy of revision could be available against the impugned order.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, along with advocate Ashish Dixit, appeared for the Delhi Police, while Chimni represented Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and the other petitioners. The petitioners subsequently withdrew their plea. The High Court clarified that it had not expressed any opinion on the merits of the case.

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