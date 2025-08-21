Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

BIG Relief to Bengaluru Commuters: Uber, Rapido resume services after 2-month ban

The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to decide on creating a comprehensive bike taxi policy, prompting the development of new guidelines for the industry within a month's time.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 02:38 PM IST

BIG Relief to Bengaluru Commuters: Uber, Rapido resume services after 2-month ban

TRENDING NOW

In a much-needed relief to Bengaluru commuters, ride-hailing platforms Uber and Rapido have made a comeback in Bengaluru. The bike taxis have resumed their services after facing a two-month suspension from the Karnataka government. 

The Karnataka High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi allowed the state government a month to decide on framing a comprehensive bike taxi policy. The court submitted that, citing that lives are at stake in this matter, while deferred the next hearing to September 22.  The court also noted that a blanket prohibition on bike taxis was ‘unconstitutional’,  violative of Articles 14 and 19(1)(g).

Uber, Rapido resume operations in Bengaluru

The bike taxi operators also sought an interim protection against any coercive action against till the next hearing. The companies approached the Karnataka High Court to challenge the restrictions imposed by the government. The Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) had cracked down on the sector by seizing vehicles and issuing steep penalties, following which the aggregators withdrew their operations in the city.

In the court order, the government is directed to issue specific rules and guidelines for the operation of two-wheelers as contract carriages under the Motor Vehicles Act. Rapido has released its fare chart for bike taxi operations, mentioning that commuters will be charged Rs 7.3 for 1 kilometre till 5 km, Rs 9.5/km from 5 km to 10 km, and Rs 11.5/km for a distance exceeding 10 km.

Court gives Karnataka govt a month to frame rules and guidelines 

Amid this, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has clarified that the High Court has not granted aggregators official permission to resume. Uber and Rapido have yet to issue any public statement on the resumption of their services.

Meanwhile, Nataraj Sharma, president of the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association, called the move as contempt of court. “The aggregators have indulged in contempt of court by resuming bike taxi operations, when the Single Bench order is still binding. The court has only asked the government not to take any precipitous action against aggregators, but has not allowed them to operate bike taxis. Moreover, we as a federation have also impleaded in this case, and the Bench must hear us before passing any orders, “ he told The Indian Express.

