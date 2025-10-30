FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Big relief to Bengaluru commuters, after 5 years of wait, Hosakerehalli Flyover to Open in November, check details

The Hosakerehalli flyover on Outer Ring Road is set to be completed after a long wait of five years. It will likely be open for traffic next month. The 500-metre flyover has been constructed to reduce traffic congestion at the state capital’s busiest roads.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 06:25 PM IST

Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic woes, but the commuters in the city will get a much-needed relief as the Hosakerehalli flyover on Outer Ring Road will be completed after a long wait of five years. It is expected to open by mid-November. The 500-metre flyover has been constructed to reduce traffic congestion at the state capital’s busiest roads.

The project started in August 2020 with a 15-month deadline, a little over a year, but has since then been continuously delayed year after year. As the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) extended deadlines, it faced heavy criticism.

After recurrent delays, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) was formed, which has now issued a 15-day deadline for completion of the Hosakerehalli flyover, said a report by TOI. During an inspection near PES College in Rajarajeshwari Nagar Zone, Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development) Tushar Giri Nath directed the contractors to finish the project in the coming 15 days.

Tushar Giri Nath cited continuous rainfall as the reason for the long delay.

Although civic officials have shown confidence in completing the project by the latest deadline, usual commuters still doubt its completion. After the flyover is completed, it will likely reduce the congestion at the PES College junction and will be able to allow smooth traffic movement in the area, offering long-awaited relief to thousands of daily commuters.

On the other hand, BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao also ordered contractors to repair damaged service roads on both sides and ensure complete debris clearance and waste disposal after the project is finished.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the government is working towards the completion of the long-delayed Ejipura Flyover project by June 2026. For this purpose, he inspected the site along with Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy following his “Walk with Bengaluru” initiative. 

