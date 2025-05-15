Greater Noida flyover has been constructed between UPSIDA Industrial Site 5 and Savitribai Phule Girls Inter College. The flyover is 400 meters long, and the road construction work is still under progress. The construction began two years ago in December

Big relief from traffic jams! A new flyover, with an estimated cost of Rs 18.36 crore, is under construction by the Uttar Pradesh Bridge Corporation. The flyover has been constructed between Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) Industrial Site 5 and Savitribai Phule Girls Inter College. The flyover is 400 meters long, and the road construction work is still under progress. The construction began two years ago in December 2023.

Reduced Traffic jam

This three lane flyover will significantly reduce the traffic in areas of Greater Noida Kasna industrial area, Pari Chowk and nearby industrial hubs. The traffic is majorly caused due to the good vehicles including trucks.

During its construction, Rajiv Tyagi, principal general manager, UPSIDA stated, “Built at an estimated cost of ₹18.36 crore, this three-lane flyover aims to reduce traffic congestion around the frequently crowded areas of Pari Chowk and Kasna, facilitating movement of heavy vehicles servicing these industrial hubs.”

At the UPSIDA's export promotion Industrial Park (EOPI) Site 5, there are several flatted factories and industrial units. The goods vehicles, carrying raw materials and goods, will be redirected to this flyover after its construction. Till now, the vehicles used the Kasna route. This will help in easing the private vehicles' movement on the roads causing less traffic on these traffic hotspots.

Better connectivity of villages

The flyover was scheduled to be completed by March 2025, however, construction is still remaining, and will be completed soon, as per the officials. After its inauguration, it will ease the traffic jams and pressure of vehicles in Kasna and Pari Chowk in Greater Noida. Vehicles will be able to take a route directly to Noida Greater Noida Expressway via GBU. Many villagers and locals are to be benefited with the construction of this flyover as it will enhance the connectivity of many villages.