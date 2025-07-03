BIG relief for vehicle owners in Delhi? Govt plans easing no fuel ban for end-of-life vehicles; check details

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has sought hold the enforcement of Direction No. 89.

In a big relief for Delhi vehicle owners, the Delhi government has planned to end the no-fuel ban for end-of-life vehicles. Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has written to the Commission for Air Quality Management to place on hold the enforcement of Direction No. 89, which mandates the denial of fuel to End-of-Life (EOL) vehicles in Delhi.

"We urge the Commission to put the implementation of Direction No. 89 on hold with immediate effect till the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system is seamlessly integrated across the entire NCR. We are confident that the ongoing multi-pronged efforts of the Delhi Government will achieve substantial improvements in air quality," reads the letter.