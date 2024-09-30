Twitter
Big relief for UP boy who lost IIT seat over Rs 17000 fees, here's what SC said

Lockdown made Moon's temperature go down, find other details

Mukesh Ambani's new plan for Jio users, 2GB data per day, unlimited calls at just Rs...

10 most-awaited OTT releases in October 2024

Top 10 fastest 100 team score in test cricket

Ananya Panday will do an item number only on this condition

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Scientists find surprising thing after studying body of one of world’s strongest men

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

'Jhuka nahi hoon': Manoj Muntashir says he cried after Adipurush debacle

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra says Asim Riaz 'needs medical help'

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

Big relief for UP boy who lost IIT seat over Rs 17000 fees, here's what SC said

The top court used its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution in asking the IIT Dhanbad to admit Atul Kumar.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 05:56 PM IST

Big relief for UP boy who lost IIT seat over Rs 17000 fees, here's what SC said
The Supreme Court has come to the rescue of a Dalit youth, who had lost his seat in IIT Dhanbad after missing the deadline to deposit a fee. The court asked the institute to admit him to the BTech course, saying, "We cannot allow such a young talented boy to go away. He cannot be left in lurch.” A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra heard the matter.

Atul Kumar, who is the son of a daily wager, cracked JEE-Advanced but failed to deposit Rs 17,500 as the acceptance fee by June 24, the deadline for depositing the requisite fees for blocking the seat. Atul hails from a below-poverty-line (BPL) family living at Titora village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. 

"My life is now back on track...The CJI did great, he said that financial constraints should not pose a hurdle in one's progress. He said that I have a bright future and it should not be impacted," Atul said after the verdict.

The top court used its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution in asking the IIT Dhanbad to admit Atul into its Electrical Engineering BTech course. “We are of the view that a talented student like the petitioner who belongs to a marginalised group who did all to secure admission should not be left out... We direct that candidate is granted admission to IIT Dhanbad and let him be in the same batch to which he would have been granted admission if the fees would have been paid,” the bench said in the order.

Article 142 of the Constitution empowers the top court to pass any order in the interest of justice. The parents of the youth also approached the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Jharkhand Legal Services Authority and the Madras High Court to save the hard-earned seat. The National Commission for Scheduled Castes also expressed its inability to help him.

As he had taken JEE at a centre in Jharkhand, the youth had also moved the Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority which suggested him to approach the Madras High Court as it was IIT Madras that had conducted the exam. The high court had asked him to approach the top court.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

Alia Bhatt reacts as Ranbir Kapoor makes a big move on his 42nd birthday, launches…

Here's what IIM toppers from 1980s are doing today

Viral video: Young girls' beautiful dance performance on 'Mahabharata' title song captures hearts, WATCH

Meet man who is closely related to Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, owns multi-crore business, his famous daughter is...

If not Nita Ambani then Mukesh Ambani would want to go on date with THIS actress

