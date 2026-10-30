Big relief for Tamil Nadu youth, Vijay govt announces age relaxation for jobs by 5 years

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay on Friday ordered a 5-year age relaxation for government job aspirants, effective for 5 years over and above existing norms.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Friday announced a five-year age relaxation for government job applicants. The relaxation will be valid for five years and will be over and above the existing age norms. The government said the decision was taken after representations from aspirants appearing for competitive exams.

New age limits for Group I services

The current upper age limit for Group I services is 37 for restricted categories and 32 for general categories. It will be 37 years for general categories and 42 years for reserved categories following the relaxation. The current age restriction for applicants with disabilities in Group I is 42 years for the general category and 47 years for the reserved categories. It will be 47 and 52 years, respectively, after the relaxation.

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Revised limits for Group II and IIA services

For Group II and IIA services, general category candidates currently have an upper age limit of 30 years, while reserved category candidates have no age limit. The current general category restriction for candidates with disabilities in Group II and IIA is forty years. After the relaxation, this will rise to 45 years. For reserved categories, the current concessions will remain in place.

These are instances of how the relaxation will be implemented, according to the administration. Other groupings and categories will follow the same trend. Many candidates who lost out on opportunities because of the age bar and COVID-19 delays are relieved by the order. More students will be able to apply for the upcoming TNPSC tests thanks to the extended limitations.