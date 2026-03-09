Big relief for Sharjeel Imam in Delhi riots case; gets interim bail for 10 days
US-Israel-Iran war is 'blessing in disguise', say film exhibitors after Toxic gets postponed due to Middle East crisis, avoids clash with Dhurandhar 2
US-Israel-Iran war: IndiGo's Delhi-Manchester flight makes U-turn after 7 hours amid Middle East crisis
Shah Rukh Khan makes his debut in Hurun Global Rich List 2026 with massive net worth of $1.3 billion
Imtiaz Ali says he wanted Heer to stay alive in Rockstar, reveals why Nargis Fakhri's character died in Ranbir Kapoor film
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Ranveer Singh film sells 2 lakh tickets, beats Stree 2 to set record for biggest Bollywood premiere
Meet India’s newest entrant on Hurun Global Rich List 2026, carrying his grandfather’s Bollywood legacy forward, producer of Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol’s Ramayana
EAM Jaishankar first statement on US-Israel-Iran War amid uproar in Parliament, clarifies on Iranian ship docked in Indian waters; WATCH
Rhinox Plumbing Achieves Prestigious NSF/ANSI 61 and NSF/ANSI 372 International Certifications
How did Donald Trump react after Iran appointed Mojtaba Khamenei as new Supreme Leader?
INDIA
A Delhi court has granted 10-day interim bail to activist Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.
A Delhi court on March 9 granted 10-day interim bail to activist Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case, for attending his brother's wedding. As per the report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai was hearing the interim bail application filed by Imam, seeking relief for six weeks to attend the marriage scheduled this month.
In an order, the court granted interim bail from March 20 to 30. Imam is an accused in the case related to the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi that left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured. The violence erupted during the widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
STORY | 2020 Delhi riots: Court grants 10-day interim bail to Sharjeel Imam— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 9, 2026
A Delhi court on March 9 granted 10-day interim bail to activist Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case, for attending his brother's wedding.
Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai was… pic.twitter.com/3buh6ighkM
Earlier this year in January, the Supreme Court denied bail to Sharjeel and Umar Khalid with a bench observing that the prosecution placed sufficient material on record to establish a prima facie case, indicating their involvement in the conspiracy. However, the court had granted bail to five other accused in the case, namely, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmed.
(With PTI inputs)