Big relief for Sharjeel Imam in Delhi riots case; gets interim bail for 10 days

A Delhi court on March 9 granted 10-day interim bail to activist Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case, for attending his brother's wedding. As per the report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai was hearing the interim bail application filed by Imam, seeking relief for six weeks to attend the marriage scheduled this month.

In an order, the court granted interim bail from March 20 to 30. Imam is an accused in the case related to the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi that left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured. The violence erupted during the widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Earlier this year in January, the Supreme Court denied bail to Sharjeel and Umar Khalid with a bench observing that the prosecution placed sufficient material on record to establish a prima facie case, indicating their involvement in the conspiracy. However, the court had granted bail to five other accused in the case, namely, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmed.

