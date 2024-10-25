The Supreme Court on Friday, i.e., October 25, upheld the Bombay High Court's decision to cancel the lookout circular issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The Supreme Court on Friday, i.e., October 25, upheld the Bombay High Court's decision to cancel the lookout circular issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, NDTV reported.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan accused the CBI, State of Maharashtra, and Bureau of Immigration of challenging the Bombay HC's decision "just because the accused are from a high-profile background".

Calling the petition "frivolous", the bench said, "We are warning you. You are filing such a frivolous petition, only because one of the accused is a high-profile person. It will be dismissed with exemplary cost. Both persons have deep roots in society."

The CBI, had in 2020, issued a lookout circular against Rhea Chakraborty, her father Lt. Colonel Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, and brother Showik Chakraborty, following an FIR filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's family in Patna, seeking a probe into his death in his Mumbai-based apartment.

A lookout circular issued by an agency allows it to request the Bureau of Immigration to detain a person, stop the person from boarding a plane or simply inform the agency concerned about the person’s exile from the country.

The case was later transferred to the CBI, after a clamour for the same by his family and fans.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, which sparked massive controversy and speculation, leading to the central agency taking up the case. Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with Rajput at that time, has been the centre of probe since the incident.