The Supreme Court has overturned the Allahabad High Court's order asking the CBI and ED to examine allegations of disproportionate assets against Rahul Gandhi, directing that the matter be heard afresh by a new bench.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside an Allahabad High Court order directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to examine allegations that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi owns assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant asked the Allahabad High Court Chief Justice to constitute a fresh bench to hear the matter again.

The order came on a petition filed by Gandhi challenging the high court's May directive. The earlier order had asked the CBI and ED to verify allegations made by BJP activist S Vignesh Shishir and submit an affidavit detailing the status of their enquiries.

Gandhi objects to proceedings held without his participation

Gandhi challenged the high court's order on the ground that it had been passed without hearing him. The Supreme Court bench, which also included Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, set aside the earlier direction and asked the high court to hear the matter afresh.

It also directed Shishir to make Gandhi a party to his petition. The bench kept all arguments on the merits of the allegations, including whether the petition itself was maintainable, open for consideration before the high court.

The Supreme Court said the fresh hearing must take place in an open court. Shishir had requested an in-camera hearing, citing threats to his life.

Court had earlier stopped agencies from submitting reports

On August 17, the Supreme Court had issued notice on Gandhi's petition and directed that the CBI, ED or any other agency should not submit a report under the Allahabad High Court's May order.

It had also asked the high court to defer further proceedings until the Supreme Court passed additional directions.

During an earlier hearing, the CBI and ED told the top court that they had only been permitted to conduct an enquiry into the allegations.

The bench questioned why the agencies had not acted earlier if the claims were as serious as suggested. It also stressed that courts must follow the principles of natural justice before directing investigative action.

The court had observed, “If there is prima facie material, our understanding of the law suggests that you can proceed as per law. But if the court wants to issue a direction, courts are expected to follow the principles of natural justice.”

Kapil Sibal questions maintainability of petition

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Gandhi along with advocate S Prasanna, questioned whether Shishir's petition was maintainable.

Sibal pointed out that the same petitioner had been making similar allegations since 2024.

Shishir, who was present during the Supreme Court hearing, also sought protection, saying he was a witness in the matter. However, the bench declined to pass any order on his request or the merits of the allegations at this stage.

What are the allegations against Rahul Gandhi?

Shishir's petition before the Allahabad High Court sought an investigation into allegations of disproportionate assets against Gandhi and other members of his family.

In May, the high court had directed the CBI and ED to verify the claims. On July 20, it expressed dissatisfaction with the agencies' response.

The high court subsequently considered the ED's response and said the agency had taken the required steps. It also observed that the ED was free to proceed if its investigation produced material warranting further action.

With the Supreme Court now setting aside the earlier directions, the allegations will be considered afresh by a new high court bench.

Separate petition alleges violation of citizenship laws

Shishir has also filed another petition before the Allahabad High Court seeking criminal action against Gandhi over alleged violations of citizenship laws.

He has claimed that Gandhi held a British passport in addition to his Indian passport. That matter remains pending before the high court.