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Big relief for Rahul Gandhi as Allahabad High Court puts FIR on hold in dual citizenship row

A piece of good news has arrived for the Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court stayed the FIR order against him in the dual citizenship case.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 18, 2026, 10:11 PM IST

Big relief for Rahul Gandhi as Allahabad High Court puts FIR on hold in dual citizenship row
A case was filed against Rahul Gandhi over alleged dual citizenship
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In a latest development in the dual citizenship row, the Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, has been granted some relief from the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Saturday. After staying its own order from Friday, where the court directed the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Gandhi. Now, the court observed that a final decision on the petition, which alleged that Gandhi holds British citizenship, cannot be reached without first hearing from the Leader of the Opposition.

It means that the stay will effectively defer the operation of a judgment dictated in open court on Friday, preventing the FIR from being lodged while the judicial process continues.

For those unversed, the petition was filed by a Karnataka-based Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) member named Vignesh Shishir, who accused Rahul Gandhi of holding British citizenship in violation of Indian law and moved the high court after a special MP-MLA court in Lucknow initially declined to entertain the plea in January 2026.

Not only this, but Shishir also accused Gandhi of providing information to enemy countries and obtaining a fake passport.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Shishir said, ''The Allahabad High Court at Lucknow Bench has given a very landmark judgement and order directing the registration of FIR against Rahul Gandhi, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Raebareli constituency, as well as Leader of the Opposition, Lok Sabha, with regard to his British nationality case. The High Court has prima facie found that Rahul Gandhi is possessing British nationality and it is illegal as per the Constitution of India, as per the Citizenship Act, and the Foreigners Act for any foreign citizen to possess Indian citizenship.''

''As well as at the same time, he has contested elections several times as MP from Raebareli, from Wayanad as well as from Amethi, which is a criminal offence, and the High Court has directed registration of FIR under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as well as the Passport Act,'' he added.

(With ANI inputs)

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