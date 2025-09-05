BIG relief for passengers as Indian Railways launches special 20-coach Vande Bharat trains; know routes, stops and more

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

New OTT and theatrical releases: From Baaghi 4 to Kannappa, top 7 must-watch picks this weekend

Dropped from Asia Cup squad, can Yashasvi Jaiswal still make a case for T20 World Cup?

Baaghi 4 movie review: Tiger Shroff makes impressive comeback, film ain't just violent ride, but entertaining thriller; Sanjay Dutt steals the show as Khal Nayak

How are 3E coaches different from 3AC coaches? Know benefits, prices, features

Ajit Pawar clarifies after viral video shows him 'rebuking' IPS Anjana Krishna: 'Was trying to...'

'It was disappointing...': Amit Mishra accuses former captains of favoritism, reflects on career struggles after retiring from cricket

India REACTS to Donald Trump's fresh salvo involving New Delhi, Russia, China: 'At this point...'

'Hum government ko bijli dete hai': Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal boasts about her factories, dairies, jeweller uncles, claims her monthly electricity bill is only..: Viral video

Amid Rs 60 crore fraud case, Raj Kundra makes shocking statement about marriage with Shilpa Shetty: 'We are very...'

India reacts to Trump advisor Peter Navarro's 'Brahmins profiting' remarks: 'Inaccurate and misleading'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
New OTT and theatrical releases: From Baaghi 4 to Kannappa, top 7 must-watch picks this weekend

New OTT and theatrical releases: From Baaghi 4 to Kannappa, top 7 must-watch pic

Dropped from Asia Cup squad, can Yashasvi Jaiswal still make a case for T20 World Cup?

Dropped from Asia Cup squad, can Yashasvi Jaiswal still make a case for T20 WC?

Baaghi 4 movie review: Tiger Shroff makes impressive comeback, film ain't just violent ride, but entertaining thriller; Sanjay Dutt steals the show as Khal Nayak

Baaghi 4 movie review: Tiger Shroff makes impressive comeback

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeIndia

INDIA

BIG relief for passengers as Indian Railways launches special 20-coach Vande Bharat trains; know routes, stops and more

Vande Bharat trains, operated by the Indian Railways, have now become the symbol of the country's fast, comfortable, and modern rail travel. Currently, a total of 150 semi-high-speed trains operate across the country, significantly reducing travel time and enhancing connectivity among cities.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 04:07 PM IST

BIG relief for passengers as Indian Railways launches special 20-coach Vande Bharat trains; know routes, stops and more
Representative Image (iStock)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Vande Bharat trains, operated by the Indian Railways, have now become the symbol of the country's fast, comfortable, and modern rail travel. Currently, a total of 150 semi-high-speed trains operate across the country, significantly reducing travel time and enhancing connectivity among cities.

the surge in demand, Indian Railways has now launched a special Vande Bharat train, comprising 20 coaches. This, in turn, has increased seating capacity and amenities. There are a total of 13 pairs of 20-coach Vande Bharat Express trains operating on varying routes. 

Routes, stoppage of Vande Bharat trains 

Train No.                Route (From–To–Return)                      Major Stops En Route

1. 22435/22436 -- Varanasi – New Delhi – Varanasi -- Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, New Delhi

2. 22439/22440 -- New Delhi – Katra – New Delhi --  New Delhi, Ambala, Ludhiana, Jammu Tawi, Katra

3. 20901/20902 -- Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital – Mumbai Central -- Mumbai Central, Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar

4. 20833/20834 -- Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam -- Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Secunderabad

5. 20977/20978 -- Ajmer – Chandigarh – Ajmer -- Ajmer, Jaipur, Alwar, Gurugram, Delhi Cantt, Chandigarh

6. 20633/20634 -- Thiruvananthapuram – Kasaragod – Thiruvananthapuram -- Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Shoranur, Thrissur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram

7. 22895/22896 -- Howrah – Puri – Howrah -- Howrah, Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Puri

8. 22347/22348 -- Howrah – Patna – Howrah -- Howrah, Durgapur, Asansol, Jamtara, Jasidih, Lakhisarai, Mokama, Patna Sahib, Patna

9. 22415/22416 -- Varanasi – New Delhi – Varanasi -- Banaras, Prayagraj, Kanpur, New Delhi

10. 22477/22478 -- New Delhi – Katra – New Delhi-- New Delhi, Ambala, Ludhiana, Jammu Tawi, Katra

11. 22425/22426 -- Ayodhya Cantt – Anand Vihar Terminal – Ayodhya Cantt -- Ayodhya, Lucknow, Kanpur, Anand Vihar

12. 20707/20708 -- Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad -- Secunderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Samalkot, Visakhapatnam

13. 20627/20628 -- Chennai Egmore – Nagercoil – Chennai Egmore -- Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, Villupuram, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Nagercoil

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
MS Dhoni embraces old money look at US Open in Amiri shirt worth Rs...
MS Dhoni embraces old money look at US Open in Amiri shirt worth Rs...
'Three guiding hands': Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Teachers' Day with special post featuring his father, brother and coach
Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Teachers' Day with special post featuring his...
What is 'halal township'? Why did controversy erupt over housing project with 'halal environment' near Mumbai?
What is 'halal township'? Why row over housing project with 'halal environment?
Teacher’s Day 2025: 8 inspiring Bollywood movies that celebrate teachers, from Taare Zameen Par to Super 30
Teacher’s Day 2025: 8 inspiring Bollywood movies that celebrate teachers
Pankaj Tripathi's Birthday today: Actor turns 48, know why he celebrates two birthdays
Pankaj Tripathi's Birthday today: Actor turns 48, know why he celebrates two bir
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE