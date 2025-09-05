BIG relief for passengers as Indian Railways launches special 20-coach Vande Bharat trains; know routes, stops and more

Vande Bharat trains, operated by the Indian Railways, have now become the symbol of the country's fast, comfortable, and modern rail travel. Currently, a total of 150 semi-high-speed trains operate across the country, significantly reducing travel time and enhancing connectivity among cities.

the surge in demand, Indian Railways has now launched a special Vande Bharat train, comprising 20 coaches. This, in turn, has increased seating capacity and amenities. There are a total of 13 pairs of 20-coach Vande Bharat Express trains operating on varying routes.

Routes, stoppage of Vande Bharat trains

Train No. Route (From–To–Return) Major Stops En Route

1. 22435/22436 -- Varanasi – New Delhi – Varanasi -- Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, New Delhi

2. 22439/22440 -- New Delhi – Katra – New Delhi -- New Delhi, Ambala, Ludhiana, Jammu Tawi, Katra

3. 20901/20902 -- Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital – Mumbai Central -- Mumbai Central, Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar

4. 20833/20834 -- Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam -- Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Secunderabad

5. 20977/20978 -- Ajmer – Chandigarh – Ajmer -- Ajmer, Jaipur, Alwar, Gurugram, Delhi Cantt, Chandigarh

6. 20633/20634 -- Thiruvananthapuram – Kasaragod – Thiruvananthapuram -- Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Shoranur, Thrissur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram

7. 22895/22896 -- Howrah – Puri – Howrah -- Howrah, Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Puri

8. 22347/22348 -- Howrah – Patna – Howrah -- Howrah, Durgapur, Asansol, Jamtara, Jasidih, Lakhisarai, Mokama, Patna Sahib, Patna

11. 22425/22426 -- Ayodhya Cantt – Anand Vihar Terminal – Ayodhya Cantt -- Ayodhya, Lucknow, Kanpur, Anand Vihar

13. 20627/20628 -- Chennai Egmore – Nagercoil – Chennai Egmore -- Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, Villupuram, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Nagercoil