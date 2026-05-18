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Big relief for job seekers: Suvendu Adhikari govt raises West Bengal job age limit: check new rules

The West Bengal government has officially raised the upper age limit for entry into state government jobs. This order is deemed to have come into force with effect from May 11.Check details here.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 18, 2026, 12:35 PM IST

Big relief for job seekers: Suvendu Adhikari govt raises West Bengal job age limit: check new rules
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After the TMC ouster, the Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government in West Bengal is in a transformation spree, enforcing new changes in several sectors to boost employment, transparency, and administrative efficiency. In the latest move, the West Bengal government has officially raised the upper age limit for entry into state government jobs.

West Bengal govt jobs: Check New rules

The official notification, issued by the Finance Department (Audit Branch), introduces significant amendments to the West Bengal Services (Raising of Age-limit) Rules, 1981. According to the official notification, "the upper age-limit for recruitment to Group 'A' posts shall be raised to 41 years."However, it protects existing provisions where boundaries might already be higher, adding, "Provided that where the existing upper age-limit for any such post or service exceeds 41 years, such higher upper age-limit shall continue unchanged."The order mandates that "the upper age-limit for recruitment to Group 'B' posts shall be raised to 44 years," while simultaneously declaring that the ceiling for both "Group 'C' posts and Group 'D' posts shall be raised to 45 years.""Provided further that where recruitment to any post or service is made in accordance with the provisions of the West Bengal Regulation of Recruitment in State Statutory Bodies, Government Companies and Local Authorities Act, 1999 (West Ben. Act XIV of 1999), and the rules or notifications issued thereunder, otherwise than through the Public Service Commission, West Bengal, the upper age-limit for such recruitment shall be 45 years," the order said.This order is deemed to have come into force with effect from May 11.

The upper age limit for recruitment to Group A posts has now been set at 41 years

For Group B posts, the limit has been raised to 44 years

And for Group C and Group D posts, the maximum age is now 45 years

West Bengal Govt post Mamata Banerjee's 15-year-rule

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari-led West Bengal government has taken a series of actions after ending 15-years of Mamata Banerjee's rule.The 2026 Assembly election results marked a decisive mandate for the BJP, registering a significant surge, winning 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly, a major shift in a state where it had earlier secured 77 seats in the previous election. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had won 212 seats in the last Assembly polls, finished a distant second with 80 seats and is leading in one constituency.

(With ANI inputs)

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