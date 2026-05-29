Big relief for gig workers as Centre plans social security rollout: Check deadline for e-Shram integration

The Labour Ministry has come up with a new plan to benefit over 1 crore gig workers in the country. Know more about it here.

The Labour Ministry on Monday said that the government is preparing to roll out social security benefits for gig and platform workers, marking a major step towards improving welfare schemes in the rapidly surging sector. The government has also pushed the platform companies to integrate worker data with the e-Shram portal before the deadline of June 22.

While addressing a stakeholders' consultation on gig and platform workers at FICCI, the Joint Secretary and Director General (Labour Welfare), Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ashutosh Pednekar, said that the government is operationalising provisions under the Code on Social Security and setting up dedicated mechanisms for workers in the sector.

Centre's big plans for gig workers

''At this point of time, almost about one crore workers are employed here and the potential is to go up to almost 2.5 crores by the end of this decade. We are in the process of actually operationalising the code through our rules and through the various mechanisms like the National Social Security Board for gigs and platform workers,'' Pednekar said.

Likely benefits under Social Security Board

Pednekar also said that the government is mandated to ensure protections such as 'accidental coverage, old age protection, health benefits, maternity benefits, cash benefits, and support for educational loans and funeral expenses'.

''There are increasing demands for various kinds of social security measures which have to be taken so that there is adequate protection given to them. You have the databases of the aggregators as well as the e-Shram, which will speak to each other,'' Pednekar further said.

He also said that the workers would be able to access details of their entitlements and usage through an app-based system.

Meanwhile, the Labour Ministry official also requested platform companies to complete integration with the e-Shram portal before June 22, saying that the government is working under 'very, very tight deadlines' to implement the system.