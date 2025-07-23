BIG relief for Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti in defamation case, Rajasthan HC now...

A complaint was filed over Divyakirti's purported defamatory comments on the functioning of the legal system and judiciary.

In a big relief for Dr Vikas Divyakirti, Drishti IAS founder, the Rajasthan High Court has stayed further proceedings in a defamation case against him going on in an Ajmer court. Justice Sameer Jain stayed the proceedings after Divyakirti sought the defamation complaint filed against him in the subordinate court to be dismissed.

What was the case?

The complaint was filed over Divyakirti's purported defamatory comments on the functioning of the legal system and judiciary. The matter came to light after an advocate filed a petition in the Ajmer court. The local court took cognisance of the complaint and summoned him on July 22. However, he filed an application for exemption from personal appearance, following which the court directed him to appear on August 2. Divyakirti was represented by advocates V R Bajwa and Sumeer Sodhi.

"The case arises out of certain statements allegedly made by Dr Divyakirti during one of his lectures. Observing such statements made in a closed environment cannot amount to defamation and Divyakirti had a fundamental right to express his opinions and views. The high court has stayed all proceedings, advocate Sodhi said.

What's the controversy?

In a video titled IAS v/s Judge, Divyakirti allegedly said that High Court judges are appointed through lobbying and that the judiciary's power is an illusion. Advocate Kamlesh Mandoliya filed a complaint, objecting to the viral video. Mandoliya claimed that the statements made in the video were derogatory towards the judges and the judiciary.

