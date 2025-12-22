BIG relief for Delhi-NCR residents: Air quality shows slight improvement but stays in ‘very poor’ category, AQI reaches...; Check area-wise pollution level

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
DNA Web Team

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 10:01 AM IST

Delhi saw a slight improvement in air quality on Monday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 366 around 8 am. However, it continues to remain in the 'very poor' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Area wise pollution level

Air quality improved slightly compared to Sunday, when the AQI was 377 at 4 pm. However, large parts of the city remained enveloped in toxic smog, and the overall air quality continues to be poor.

ITO was shrouded in thick smog, with an AQI reading of 370, placing it in the 'very poor' category.

A thick layer of smog also engulfed areas around India Gate, Kartavya Path, and Sarai Kale Khan this morning.

According to CPCB data, several areas in the capital, including Mundka (400), Shadipur (306), Sonia Vihar (370), and Alipur (391), woke up to a poor air quality, falling into the 'very poor' category. DTU also recorded poor air quality, with an AQI of 400.

4 stations under ‘severe’ category

However, some areas of the city experienced a deterioration in air quality. For instance, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 402, falling in the 'severe' category, according to CPCB data. Wazirpur (404), Bawana (408), and Narela (418) also recorded similar results, remaining firmly in the 'severe' category.

According to CPCB categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) imposed a total of Rs 54.98 lakh in fines on those engaging in biomass burning, illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste, and other violations during December.

According to the release, a total of 7,023 challans, totalling Rs 43.26 lakh in penalties, have been issued during the enforcement drive to check illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste, causing air pollution across Delhi. The fines were imposed in accordance with the Provisions of the DMC Act, Solid Waste Management Regulations and the NGT directions.

