Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Deepinder Goyal’s Zomato co-founder Akriti Chopra resigns after 13 years to pursue...

BIG relief for Delhi-NCR commuters as light rail transit system to connect...

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: What happened to Bangladesh super fan 'Tiger Robi' in Kanpur?

IND vs BAN: Ravindra Jadeja on cusp of huge Test milestone; set to join Ashwin, Kapil Dev in elite list

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu planning to visit India 'as soon as possible'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Deepinder Goyal’s Zomato co-founder Akriti Chopra resigns after 13 years to pursue...

Deepinder Goyal’s Zomato co-founder Akriti Chopra resigns after 13 years to pursue...

10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

BIG relief for Delhi-NCR commuters as light rail transit system to connect...

BIG relief for Delhi-NCR commuters as light rail transit system to connect...

Impressive educational qualifications of Shruti Haasan

Impressive educational qualifications of Shruti Haasan

7 unseen pics of nebulae captured by NASA

7 unseen pics of nebulae captured by NASA

 Impressive educational qualifications of Janhvi Kapoor

 Impressive educational qualifications of Janhvi Kapoor

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

3000 girls auditioned for a role in this Bollywood blockbuster, lead actor lost 25 kg in 20 weeks

3000 girls auditioned for a role in this Bollywood blockbuster, lead actor lost 25 kg in 20 weeks

Maggie Smith, Harry Potter's Professor McGonagall, Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 89

Maggie Smith, Harry Potter's Professor McGonagall, Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 89

HomeIndia

India

BIG relief for Delhi-NCR commuters as light rail transit system to connect...

The first tender for 12 stations along the expressway was issued in July of last year, with an estimated project cost of Rs 641.5 crore.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 10:42 PM IST

BIG relief for Delhi-NCR commuters as light rail transit system to connect...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After Metro, Rapid Rail, and Mono Rail, the ‘Light Rail System’ in Delhi-NCR. The new Light Rail Transit System (LRTS) will link Noida International Airport to Film City via the Yamuna Expressway and will be integrated with the Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS).

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Thursday decided in a board meeting to develop LRTS. NCR Transport Corporation presented plans for a 72-kilometer rapid rail link between Ghaziabad and Noida Airport at the conference.

After the meeting, representatives declared that the central government had received a proposal for the construction of a light rail connection between Noida Airport and Film City. There had previously been intentions to link this 14-kilometer route with a pod taxi system; preliminary planning was done in 2021. In July of last year, the first tender for the construction of 12 stations along the motorway was released. The project is expected to cost Rs 641.5 million.

But YEIDA was then assigned to examine the viability of light rail and pod taxis. The NCRTC produced a project report detailing both pod taxis and light rail after the UP government authorised the 72 km RRTS corridor between Ghaziabad and Noida Airport.

YEIDA CEO Arun Veer Singh stated, “The plan now encompasses three services – metro, RRTS, and light rail – operating on the same track, with only loops and sections differing. Metro trains will run at interval of 3.5 minutes, rapid rail every 7 minutes, and light rail every 8 minutes.”

The scheme has been already approved by the UP government, which has now been forwarded to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final approval.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Tina Dabi's batchmate who debunked IAS myth, studied at night to clear UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet Tina Dabi's batchmate who debunked IAS myth, studied at night to clear UPSC exam with AIR...

Kamala Harris' campaign office attacked, multiple gunshots fired

Kamala Harris' campaign office attacked, multiple gunshots fired

'I find him quite tough to bowl to': Josh Hazlewood heaps praise on India star ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

'I find him quite tough to bowl to': Josh Hazlewood heaps praise on India star ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Transforming Data into Insights: The Journey of Devidas Kanchetti

Transforming Data into Insights: The Journey of Devidas Kanchetti

Mpox in India: Do's, don'ts issued by Health Ministry after Kerala confirms second monkeypox case

Mpox in India: Do's, don'ts issued by Health Ministry after Kerala confirms second monkeypox case

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement