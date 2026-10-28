Big relief for cancer patients? New prices announced for 543 medicine brands

Cancer treatment costs are set to change for patients as the NPPA revises the maximum retail prices of 543 anti-cancer medicine brands. Check here.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has released a list of 543 brands of anti-cancer medicines with their revised Maximum Retail Price (MRP). The new rates of these medicines will be effective from November 1. As per the press release issued on Wednesday, the revised price list reflects the information submitted by companies up to Tuesday.

Check revised prices of cancer medicines

Among these listed medicines, Anastrozole 1mg tablets sold under the brand name Anarzole by RPG Life Sciences Ltd will now be available for Rs 73 for a pack of 10 tablets instead of Rs 695.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories' Azacytin injection, containing 100 mg of Azacitidine, has been reduced from Rs 6,337 to Rs 1,495.04. Abbott Healthcare's Bevacizumab injection, supplied in a 4 ml vial, will now cost Rs 5,930.13, compared with its earlier MRP of Rs 21,767.70.

Natco Pharma's Dasanat 20, which comes in a pack of 60 tablets, also saw a price cut from Rs 2,812.50 to Rs 1,085.93. The price of RPG Life Sciences' Debrumab 60 mg injection has also been decreased from Rs 22,031.25 to Rs 5,941.

A pack of 21 capsules of Palbopro saw a massive reduction in price from Rs 40,421.33 to Rs 2,720.

Why has the NPPA revised cancer drug prices?

The NPPA has decided to revise cancer drug prices to ensure affordable treatment for patients. Earlier this month, it announced a decision to limit profit margins on 137 selected cancer medicines used in the treatment of over 20 types of cancer, such as Denosumab used for breast and prostate cancer patients, Pegfilgrastim used to prevent neutropenia in cancer patients, and Bevacizumab used for the treatment of colon, ovarian, and cervical cancers.

(With inputs from ANI)