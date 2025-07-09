Big relief for air passengers soon, flight tickets during festivals may become cheap as DGCA plans to...

The committee raised serious concerns about the rising cost of air tickets and ongoing flight safety issues.

India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), is preparing a plan to stop sudden and sharp increases in air ticket prices during festive seasons and high-demand periods. The DGCA informed a Parliamentary panel that it may even consider setting maximum price limits on certain routes during these times.

This development came after top officials from the civil aviation ministry and major airlines appeared before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which is chaired by Congress MP KC Venugopal. The committee raised serious concerns about the rising cost of air tickets and ongoing flight safety issues.

One of the key issues discussed was the recent Air India crash. However, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has not yet submitted its preliminary report, as the investigation into the black box data is still ongoing. The AAIB is working within its 30-day deadline and is being assisted by experts from the Indian Air Force, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Boeing, GE Aerospace, and the US National Transportation Safety Board.

According to Firstpost, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, along with Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Sinha, DGCA chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, and executives from IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air, attended the committee meeting. Wilson told the panel that Air India is working to fix customer complaints about seat quality and onboard services. He promised that the entire aircraft fleet will be upgraded within two years, while also stressing that flight safety remains the airline’s top priority.

Members of the committee also demanded an audit of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) due to rising safety incidents. Sources say safety checks have already been carried out on Boeing 787 aircraft, including Air India’s 33 Dreamliners. While no major risks were found, maintenance issues such as delays in getting spare parts and poor coordination were highlighted.

Former Civil Aviation Minister and PAC member Praful Patel also pointed out that the DGCA is facing a major staffing shortage, with over half its positions unfilled. He suggested hiring retired aviation professionals on short-term contracts to strengthen air safety supervision.