Big relief for Abhishek Banerjee as Calcutta HC halts bulldozer action on his office

The Calcutta High Court on Sunday halted the demolition of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Diamond Harbour office. The court also directed the authorities to maintain 'status quo' until the hearing is completed.

The Calcutta High Court on Sunday ordered the administration to maintain 'status quo' on the demolition of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Diamond Harbour constituency office in South 24 Parganas district. A single-judge bench of Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury directed the West Bengal government not to go further with the demolition exercise. The court also observed that details related to the construction should be submitted to the regular bench for further clarification.

Banerjee's counsel questions demolition process

Abhishek Banerjee's counsel and former West Bengal Advocate General Kishor Datta argued that the authorities had served the notice on a director of the corporate entity on whose land the building is standing instead of serving it to the owner.

He also alleged that the district administration failed to provide adequate time for a hearing. ''The notice was served on June 30. On July 8, we were informed that the hearing was scheduled for July 15. The demolition then began on July 18 without any prior intimation," Datta told the court.

On the other hand, Advocate General Surajit Nath Mitra told the court that the June 30 notice clearly outlined all the relevant details and statutory provisions related to the case. He also said that the building was constructed without a proper sanction plan.

Abhishek Banerjee accuses police of 'theft in uniform'

In a social media statement, Abhishek Banerjee said, ''Videos show @WBPolice carrying away trunks filled with laptops, printers, documents, tables, chairs, and other furniture alongside BJP goons. This was not demolition – It was theft in uniform, carried out with utter contempt for the rule of law and while the matter remains sub judice before the High Court. Those meant to uphold the law have become lawbreakers. Shame on West Bengal Police.''