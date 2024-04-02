Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rohit Khatri eyed for Bigg Boss OTT season 3 debut

Spiritual Subtleness: Premanand ji Maharaj

Meerut Lok Sabha constituency: Check key candidates, polling date, result and other details

Big relief for AAP ahead of Lok Sabha poll 2024: Sanjay Singh gets bail in Delhi excise policy case

PepsiCo India plans to invest Rs 1266 crore, will set up new flavour manufacturing facility in…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rohit Khatri eyed for Bigg Boss OTT season 3 debut

Spiritual Subtleness: Premanand ji Maharaj

Meerut Lok Sabha constituency: Check key candidates, polling date, result and other details

9 must-watch Bollywood films directed by women

Healthy wheat flour alternatives

Amazing pictures of Orion Nebula by NASA

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Barbara Rush, Golden Globe-winning actress, passes away at 97

Jackky Bhagnani reveals how Govinda reacted to Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 'It's not...'

Ahead of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan-Maidaan clash, Akshay Kumar has this message for Ajay Devgn, deets inside

HomeIndia

India

Big relief for AAP ahead of Lok Sabha poll 2024: Sanjay Singh gets bail in Delhi excise policy case

Supreme Court granted bail to AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam after the Enforcement Directorate said it had no objections, in a reprieve to the party whose top leadership is behind bars.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 03:45 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam after the Enforcement Directorate said it had no objections, in a reprieve to the party whose top leadership is behind bars.

Singh, who has been in jail for six months, was ordered to be released by a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta and P B Varale. The bench said the AAP leader can continue with his political activities but cannot make any statements about the case.

His release comes when the AAP is grappling with a leadership vacuum ahead of the Lok Sabha polls set to begin on April 19. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia are lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the case.

The bench said Singh will remain out on bail during the entire trial and that the terms and conditions for the bail will be fixed by the special court. During the post-lunch session, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, said he has taken instructions from the probe agency and it has no objections if Singh is enlarged on bail.

"I am making the statement without going into the merits of the case and keeping all the rights and contentions open," he said. Taking note of the statement, the bench ordered, "In the morning session, ASG SV Raju was asked to obtain instructions. He states they have no objections if Sanjay Singh is released on bail in proceedings arising out of the FIR…Given the statement made, we allow the present appeal and direct that Sanjay Singh be released on bail during the pendency of trial on terms and conditions set by the trial court." The bench said the concession of bail granted to Singh will not be treated as "precedent". 

Consequently, this bail order may not help other jailed AAP leaders, including Kejriwal. Earlier, in the morning session, the bench had asked Raju to take instructions on whether the ED needed further custody of Singh.
The top court was hearing Singh's plea for bail and an appeal challenging his arrest and remand in the money laundering case. The bench told Raju that no money has been recovered from his possession and the Rs 2 crore bribe allegations could be tested in the trial.

Raju said he will respond to the submissions of Singh against his arrest and remand in the post-lunch session. During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Singh, said the AAP leader was arrested based on approver Dinesh Arora, who in the tenth statement recorded before the agency named him.

Singh was arrested in the case by the ED on October 4 last year. Before the high court, Singh had sought bail because he had been in custody for over three months and no role has been attributed to him in the predicate offence.

The probe agency in the high court opposed the bail plea and claimed that Singh was involved in acquiring, possessing, concealing, dissipating and using proceeds of the crime generated from the Delhi liquor scam during the policy period of 2021-22.

Read: Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE updates: Big relief for AAP leader Sanjay Singh as SC grants him bail

The agency had further claimed that the AAP leader has gained illegal money or kickbacks which are proceeds of crime generated from the liquor policy (2021-22) scam and that he has also played a role in conspiracy with others.

The ED's money laundering case stems from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR. According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and undue favours were extended to licence holders.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who left acting career to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Katchatheevu row: Tiny island takes centre stage ahead of Lok Sabha Polls 2024

Navya Naveli Nanda doesn't want Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her podcast with Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan: 'If we...'

Meet 22-year-old actress, who is more popular than Kareena, Janhvi, Kajol, flies in private jet worth crores

Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement