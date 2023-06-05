Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Big opposition parties' meet in Patna on June 12 likely to be postponed, here's why

A meeting of opposition parties that was scheduled for June 12 is likely to be postponed. Read the reason behind the postponement here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 05:54 AM IST

Big opposition parties' meet in Patna on June 12 likely to be postponed, here's why
Big opposition meet likely postponed| Photo

A meeting of opposition parties, scheduled to be held in Patna on June 12, is likely to be postponed, sources said on Sunday. With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi unavailable for the meeting, there is a view to holding the deliberations at a later date in consultation with the main opposition party so that he could also participate. 

Other members of the non-BJP grouping will also be reached out, the sources said. Gandhi is currently in the US.

JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have taken the lead in speaking to several regional satraps besides the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and the Left to forge unity among opposition's ranks to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Read: Odisha train accident: Railway Ministry seeks CBI probe into three-rail collision incident that killed 275 people

He has held separate meetings with leaders of many parties, including Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and NCP's Sharad Pawar.

(With inputs from PTI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs
In pics: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas drop adorable photos as daughter Malti Marie celebrates her first Easter
Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in tribal look, fans say ‘yeh pic nahi fire hai’
Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odisha train accident: Rail movement at Balasore crash site resumes after 51 hrs
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.