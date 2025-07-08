Big opportunity to buy plot in this posh area of ​​Delhi soon, DDA prepares complete plan, project to cost Rs...

The planning and design work, including approval from authorities, will take up to three months. The remaining nine months will be for construction and infrastructure work.

In a major move to boost housing in South Delhi, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is planning to develop 118 residential plots in the upscale Vasant Kunj area. These plots, located in Sector D6, will be auctioned after proper planning and infrastructure development.

What is the plan?

The DDA has invited tenders to hire a professional agency for the project. The agency will be responsible for planning and marking the plots. It will also build essential infrastructure like roads, footpaths, sewage systems, water supply lines, and green areas.

Where is the project located?

The plots are in Sector D6 of Vasant Kunj, one of the most premium localities in South Delhi. Known for its greenery and good connectivity, Vasant Kunj is home to many high-end residential and commercial establishments.

When will the project be completed?

According to the Notice Inviting Tender (NIT), the entire project must be completed within 12 months from the date the tender is awarded. The planning and design work, including approval from authorities, will take up to three months. The remaining nine months will be for construction and infrastructure work.

Who will execute the work?

The selected agency will not only plan and design the plots but also ensure proper development of public utilities like footpaths, green spaces, and drainage lines. They will also be in charge of disposing of construction waste in a safe and eco-friendly manner using mechanical means.

The project is estimated to cost around Rs 7.5 crore. All work will follow the guidelines set by the Central Public Works Department and the National Green Tribunal to ensure quality and environmental safety.