Samantha’s cosy picture with Raj Nidimoru sparks dating speculations, fans wonder what’s brewing
Good news for Delhi commuters! NHAI to widen Dhaula Kuan road near Subroto Park, ease travel to Gurugram, check details
ICC makes first significant move to mediate BCCI vs Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup trophy dispute
DNA TV Show: Analysis of row over 'Vande Mataram' as national song completes 150 years
IND vs AUS 5th T20I Brisbane weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport at The Gabba? Pitch report, probable playing XIs and more
Over 800 flights delayed, 20 cancelled at Delhi Airport after Air Traffic Control glitch
BIG news for railway passengers! 22 trains cancelled, 16 diverted on Jammu–Katra–Udhampur lines till..., due to..., check details
Bihar Elections 2025: MP Shambhavi Chaudhary flaunts 2 inked fingers after voting, sparks 'vote chori' row
'He shared his....': Harmanpreet Kaur reveals Sachin Tendulkar's special phone call before women's World Cup final
Bigg Boss 19 ending soon? Salman Khan’s reality show’s grand finale set for THIS date
INDIA
The Northern Railway has made an announcement regarding train services hit due to ongoing repair and restoration works due to the devastating floods of August 2025. Train services on the Jammu–Katra–Udhampur lines have been affected.
In a big update for passengers travelling to and from Jammu, Katra, and Udhampur, the Northern Railway has made an announcement regarding train services hit due to ongoing repair and restoration works due to the devastating floods of August 2025. Train services on the Jammu–Katra–Udhampur lines have been affected.
Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, said that a total of 22 trains will remain cancelled until March–April 2026. During the same period, 16 other trains will depart or arrive at other stations. The Northern Railway Headquarters has issued an official circular based on a proposal from the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Jammu.
“The disruption has been necessitated by ongoing repair and restoration works on some critical bridges, as well as due to excess engineering restrictions,” said Singhal.
The train cancellations and route diversions have been made following intense repair work as August floods destroyed several areas. Under reconstruction work, Bridge No. 17 between Kathua and Madhopur, a significant bridge, is being restored. Engineering restrictions and speed limits have been imposed to ensure safety.
Among the list of trains cancelled are major trains like the Garib Rath Express (Jammu–Kathgodam) and Duronto Express (Delhi Sarai Rohilla–Jammu). The Vande Bharat Express (New Delhi–SVDK) is also affected. These trains will remain cancelled until early April 2026, contingent on restoration progress.
Among others, 16 trains will continue to operate but with some restrictions, including routes to specified stations, until repair work is completed. The trains with diverted routes include services like the Durg–MCTM Superfast Express, which will terminate at Jalandhar, and the Sabarmati–Jammu Express ending at Firozpur.