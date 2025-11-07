FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Samantha’s cosy picture with Raj Nidimoru sparks dating speculations, fans wonder what’s brewing

Good news for Delhi commuters! NHAI to widen Dhaula Kuan road near Subroto Park, ease travel to Gurugram, check details

ICC makes first significant move to mediate BCCI vs Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup trophy dispute

DNA TV Show: Analysis of row over 'Vande Mataram' as national song completes 150 years

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Brisbane weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport at The Gabba? Pitch report, probable playing XIs and more

Over 800 flights delayed, 20 cancelled at Delhi Airport after Air Traffic Control glitch

BIG news for railway passengers! 22 trains cancelled, 16 diverted on Jammu–Katra–Udhampur lines till..., due to..., check details

Bihar Elections 2025: MP Shambhavi Chaudhary flaunts 2 inked fingers after voting, sparks 'vote chori' row

'He shared his....': Harmanpreet Kaur reveals Sachin Tendulkar's special phone call before women's World Cup final

Bigg Boss 19 ending soon? Salman Khan’s reality show’s grand finale set for THIS date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Samantha’s cosy picture with Raj Nidimoru sparks dating speculations, fans wonder what’s brewing

Samantha’s cosy picture with Raj Nidimoru sparks dating speculations, fans wonde

Good news for Delhi commuters! NHAI to widen Dhaula Kuan road near Subroto Park, ease travel to Gurugram, check details

Good news for Delhi commuters! NHAI to widen Dhaula Kuan road near Subroto Park,

ICC makes first significant move to mediate BCCI vs Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup trophy dispute

ICC makes first significant move to mediate BCCI vs Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup trophy

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt trend

From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt t

India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red gown; SEE PICS

India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red

HomeIndia

INDIA

BIG news for railway passengers! 22 trains cancelled, 16 diverted on Jammu–Katra–Udhampur lines till..., due to..., check details

The Northern Railway has made an announcement regarding train services hit due to ongoing repair and restoration works due to the devastating floods of August 2025. Train services on the Jammu–Katra–Udhampur lines have been affected.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 10:25 PM IST

BIG news for railway passengers! 22 trains cancelled, 16 diverted on Jammu–Katra–Udhampur lines till..., due to..., check details
22 trains cancelled, 16 diverted on Jammu–Katra–Udhampur lines
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a big update for passengers travelling to and from Jammu, Katra, and Udhampur, the Northern Railway has made an announcement regarding train services hit due to ongoing repair and restoration works due to the devastating floods of August 2025. Train services on the Jammu–Katra–Udhampur lines have been affected.  

Why are train services effected on Jammu-Katra-Udhampur route? 

Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, said that a total of 22 trains will remain cancelled until March–April 2026. During the same period, 16 other trains will depart or arrive at other stations. The Northern Railway Headquarters has issued an official circular based on a proposal from the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Jammu.   

“The disruption has been necessitated by ongoing repair and restoration works on some critical bridges, as well as due to excess engineering restrictions,” said Singhal. 

The train cancellations and route diversions have been made following intense repair work as August floods destroyed several areas. Under reconstruction work, Bridge No. 17 between Kathua and Madhopur, a significant bridge, is being restored. Engineering restrictions and speed limits have been imposed to ensure safety. 

Which trains are cancelled/diverted? 

Among the list of trains cancelled are major trains like the Garib Rath Express (Jammu–Kathgodam) and Duronto Express (Delhi Sarai Rohilla–Jammu). The Vande Bharat Express (New Delhi–SVDK) is also affected. These trains will remain cancelled until early April 2026, contingent on restoration progress. 

Among others, 16 trains will continue to operate but with some restrictions, including routes to specified stations, until repair work is completed. The trains with diverted routes include services like the Durg–MCTM Superfast Express, which will terminate at Jalandhar, and the Sabarmati–Jammu Express ending at Firozpur.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Samantha’s cosy picture with Raj Nidimoru sparks dating speculations, fans wonder what’s brewing
Samantha’s cosy picture with Raj Nidimoru sparks dating speculations, fans wonde
Good news for Delhi commuters! NHAI to widen Dhaula Kuan road near Subroto Park, ease travel to Gurugram, check details
Good news for Delhi commuters! NHAI to widen Dhaula Kuan road near Subroto Park,
ICC makes first significant move to mediate BCCI vs Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup trophy dispute
ICC makes first significant move to mediate BCCI vs Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup trophy
DNA TV Show: Analysis of row over 'Vande Mataram' as national song completes 150 years
DNA TV Show: Analysis of row over 'Vande Mataram'
IND vs AUS 5th T20I Brisbane weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport at The Gabba? Pitch report, probable playing XIs and more
IND vs AUS 5th T20I Brisbane weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport at The
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over
From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt trend
From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt t
India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red gown; SEE PICS
India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's baby boy joins list of star kids born in November; from Alia-Ranbir's Raha to Abhishek-Aishwarya's Aaradhya
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's baby boy joins list of star kids born in November
ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies
ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE