BIG news for railway passengers! 22 trains cancelled, 16 diverted on Jammu–Katra–Udhampur lines till..., due to..., check details

In a big update for passengers travelling to and from Jammu, Katra, and Udhampur, the Northern Railway has made an announcement regarding train services hit due to ongoing repair and restoration works due to the devastating floods of August 2025. Train services on the Jammu–Katra–Udhampur lines have been affected.

Why are train services effected on Jammu-Katra-Udhampur route?

Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, said that a total of 22 trains will remain cancelled until March–April 2026. During the same period, 16 other trains will depart or arrive at other stations. The Northern Railway Headquarters has issued an official circular based on a proposal from the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Jammu.

“The disruption has been necessitated by ongoing repair and restoration works on some critical bridges, as well as due to excess engineering restrictions,” said Singhal.

The train cancellations and route diversions have been made following intense repair work as August floods destroyed several areas. Under reconstruction work, Bridge No. 17 between Kathua and Madhopur, a significant bridge, is being restored. Engineering restrictions and speed limits have been imposed to ensure safety.

Which trains are cancelled/diverted?

Among the list of trains cancelled are major trains like the Garib Rath Express (Jammu–Kathgodam) and Duronto Express (Delhi Sarai Rohilla–Jammu). The Vande Bharat Express (New Delhi–SVDK) is also affected. These trains will remain cancelled until early April 2026, contingent on restoration progress.

Among others, 16 trains will continue to operate but with some restrictions, including routes to specified stations, until repair work is completed. The trains with diverted routes include services like the Durg–MCTM Superfast Express, which will terminate at Jalandhar, and the Sabarmati–Jammu Express ending at Firozpur.