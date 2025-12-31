BIG move by Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto amid gig workers' strike on New Year's Eve, offer delivery agents...

The development comes as an effort to maintain operations when delivery worker unions called a strike on December 25 and 31 over issues like pay, working conditions, and social security.

Amid a nationwide strike by gig and platform workers, Swiggy, Zomato and other platforms have increased their delivery incentives during peak hours and year-end days. The development comes as an effort to maintain operations when delivery worker unions called a strike on December 25 and 31 over issues like pay, working conditions, and social security.



Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto offer delivery incentives amid strike



The food delivery platform, Zomato, has announced a payout of Rs 120-150 per order during peak hours from 6:00 pm to midnight. The platform also ensured earnings of up to Rs 3,000 a day, depending on order volumes and availability. The platform has also waived penalties on order denials and cancellations temporarily. The move comes as a relief to delivery workers who suffer income loss during uneven demand periods.



Swiggy, on the other hand, also raised incentives for the year-end period, offering delivery workers earnings of up to Rs 10,000 across December 31 and January 1. It promised peak-hour earnings of up to Rs 2,000 from 6:00 pm to midnight, ensuring rider availability during one of the busiest ordering windows of the year.



Zepto, a quick commerce platform, also followed suit and increased incentives for delivery workers to minimise disruption during the strike period and the year-end surge in demand.



Gig workers' nationwide strike on New Year's Eve

The delivery workers across major platforms, including Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto and Amazon, have announced a nationwide strike today, December 31, affecting the celebration on New Year's Eve. The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) will lead the strike, which is reportedly backed by multiple regional collectives, including platform worker unions from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi-NCR, West Bengal and parts of Tamil Nadu.

More than one lakh delivery workers across food delivery, quick commerce, and e-commerce platforms are expected to either log out of apps or significantly reduce their work. The disruption to food orders, grocery deliveries and last-minute shopping during the celebration will be heavily expected. Major cities, such as Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, as well as several tier-2 markets, will be impacted.

The nationwide strike is called as demand for fast deliveries has surged, affecting the working conditions in the gig economy, which have continued to deteriorate. According to unions, the companies are not improving the condition which is just worsening the situation for the workers. The quick commerce has not translated into better pay, job security or safer working conditions for those on the ground. Also, the company prioritise speed and customer convenience while workers have to bear workloads and small earnings.