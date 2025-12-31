BIG move by Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto amid gig workers' strike on New Year's Eve, offer delivery agents...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Miracles Healthcare Expands Multispecialty Care with Orthopedic, ENT, and Gastro Specialists

Why Enrolling Your Child in a Preschool Is Important

Khaleda Zia: From democracy icon to free speech villain- Bangladesh's iron lady of ironies

When Crypto Theft Becomes State Policy: What North Korea’s $2 Billion Haul Really Means

From 8th Pay Commission to LPG price: 5 new rule changes from January 1 that will directly affect you

Happy New Year 2026: 25+ wishes, quotes, greetings, messages to share with family, friends on December 31

Why are Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto, other gig workers on nationwide strike today? Know reason here, their demands

The Digital Euro Is Ready. The Question Is Whether Europe Is.

Year ender 2025: Most profitable Indian movie with 1553% ROI, it's not Chhaava, Saiyaara, Dhurandhar, but this non-starrer, movie name is...

Bankrupt Pakistan forced to sell banks, famous hotels, other assets after national airlines due to..., PM Shehbaz Sharif brings Agenda 5, here's all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Miracles Healthcare Expands Multispecialty Care with Orthopedic, ENT, and Gastro Specialists

Miracles Healthcare Expands Multispecialty Care in Gurgaon

Why Enrolling Your Child in a Preschool Is Important

Why Enrolling Your Child in a Preschool Is Important

Khaleda Zia: From democracy icon to free speech villain- Bangladesh's iron lady of ironies

Khaleda Zia: From democracy icon to free speech villain- Bangladesh's iron lady

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal: From cosy dinner to sea view to fun rides, check viral pics

Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal

English football legend David Beckham named ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2025’, Singapore actor Ayden Sng ranks 3rd, know where Blackpink’s Rosé stands

English football legend David Beckham named ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2025’, Singa

Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more

Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Pri

HomeIndia

INDIA

BIG move by Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto amid gig workers' strike on New Year's Eve, offer delivery agents...

The development comes as an effort to maintain operations when delivery worker unions called a strike on December 25 and 31 over issues like pay, working conditions, and social security.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 31, 2025, 12:10 PM IST

BIG move by Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto amid gig workers' strike on New Year's Eve, offer delivery agents...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid a nationwide strike by gig and platform workers, Swiggy, Zomato and other platforms have increased their delivery incentives during peak hours and year-end days. The development comes as an effort to maintain operations when delivery worker unions called a strike on December 25 and 31 over issues like pay, working conditions, and social security.

Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto offer delivery incentives amid strike

The food delivery platform, Zomato, has announced a payout of Rs 120-150 per order during peak hours from 6:00 pm to midnight. The platform also ensured earnings of up to Rs 3,000 a day, depending on order volumes and availability. The platform has also waived penalties on order denials and cancellations temporarily. The move comes as a relief to delivery workers who suffer income loss during uneven demand periods.

Swiggy, on the other hand, also raised incentives for the year-end period, offering delivery workers earnings of up to Rs 10,000 across December 31 and January 1. It promised peak-hour earnings of up to Rs 2,000 from 6:00 pm to midnight, ensuring rider availability during one of the busiest ordering windows of the year.

Zepto, a quick commerce platform, also followed suit and increased incentives for delivery workers to minimise disruption during the strike period and the year-end surge in demand.

Gig workers' nationwide strike on New Year's Eve

The delivery workers across major platforms, including Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto and Amazon, have announced a nationwide strike today, December 31, affecting the celebration on New Year's Eve.  The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) will lead the strike, which is reportedly backed by multiple regional collectives, including platform worker unions from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi-NCR, West Bengal and parts of Tamil Nadu. 

More than one lakh delivery workers across food delivery, quick commerce, and e-commerce platforms are expected to either log out of apps or significantly reduce their work. The disruption to food orders, grocery deliveries and last-minute shopping during the celebration will be heavily expected. Major cities, such as Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, as well as several tier-2 markets, will be impacted.

The nationwide strike is called as demand for fast deliveries has surged, affecting the working conditions in the gig economy, which have continued to deteriorate. According to unions, the companies are not improving the condition which is just worsening the situation for the workers. The quick commerce has not translated into better pay, job security or safer working conditions for those on the ground. Also, the company prioritise speed and customer convenience while workers have to bear workloads and small earnings. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Miracles Healthcare Expands Multispecialty Care with Orthopedic, ENT, and Gastro Specialists
Miracles Healthcare Expands Multispecialty Care in Gurgaon
Why Enrolling Your Child in a Preschool Is Important
Why Enrolling Your Child in a Preschool Is Important
Khaleda Zia: From democracy icon to free speech villain- Bangladesh's iron lady of ironies
Khaleda Zia: From democracy icon to free speech villain- Bangladesh's iron lady
When Crypto Theft Becomes State Policy: What North Korea’s $2 Billion Haul Really Means
When Crypto Theft Becomes State Policy: What North Korea’s $2 Billion Haul Reall
From 8th Pay Commission to LPG price: 5 new rule changes from January 1 that will directly affect you
From 8th Pay Commission to LPG price: 5 new rule changes from January 1 that...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal: From cosy dinner to sea view to fun rides, check viral pics
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal
English football legend David Beckham named ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2025’, Singapore actor Ayden Sng ranks 3rd, know where Blackpink’s Rosé stands
English football legend David Beckham named ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2025’, Singa
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Pri
Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: UNSEEN childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nephew, Priyanka Gandhi's son go viral, SEE PICS
Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: Unseen childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nep
Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple of Gandhi-Vadra family
Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement