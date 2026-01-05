BIG move by Ratan Tata's company: Air India eyeing to replace CEO Campbell Wilson due to...; Here's why

Air India is reportedly considering replacing CEO and MD Campbell Wilson before his term ends in 2027, amid regulatory scrutiny following a deadly crash and operational lapses. Tata Group chairman N. Chandrasekaran is said to be unhappy with crisis management and has begun exploring new leadership.

Air India is reportedly exploring the possibility of appointing a new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director ahead of the end of Campbell Wilson’s tenure in June 2027. According to reports by Reuters and The Economic Times, the Tata Group-owned airline has begun informal discussions to identify potential successors well before Wilson’s term expires.

The ET report also indicates that changes may extend beyond the full-service carrier. Tata’s low-cost subsidiary, Air India Express, is also expected to see a leadership transition, with current CEO Aloke Singh’s term set to conclude next year.

Regulatory Pressure After Fatal Crash

Sources cited by Reuters said Air India’s move comes amid heightened regulatory oversight following the fatal AI 171 crash last June, which resulted in the deaths of 260 people. The incident reportedly triggered detailed inspections and audits by aviation authorities.

Regulators are said to have flagged multiple operational shortcomings, including alleged documentation irregularities, delays in replacing critical engine components, aircraft operating without mandatory emergency equipment inspections, and weaknesses in monitoring crew fatigue. These findings have intensified scrutiny of the airline’s safety and compliance practices.

Neither Campbell Wilson, Singapore Airlines, nor the Tata Group reportedly responded to media queries regarding the leadership review.

Chairman’s Concerns Over Crisis Management

The Economic Times reported that Tata Group and Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran have been dissatisfied with Wilson’s handling of the post-crash situation and the overall speed of operational improvements. According to the report, Chandrasekaran has already held discussions with at least two senior aviation executives based in the United States and the United Kingdom as possible replacements.

Officials quoted by the publication said the chairman conducted several performance evaluations with Wilson over recent months before considering a leadership change.

Who Is Campbell Wilson?

Campbell Wilson took charge of Air India in July 2022, shortly after the airline returned to Tata Group ownership. Before that, he spent over two decades with Singapore Airlines, where he held a range of senior roles across international markets.

Wilson began his career as a management trainee with Singapore Airlines in 1996 and later became the founding CEO of Scoot, the group’s low-cost arm. He also served as Senior Vice President for Sales and Marketing at Singapore Airlines, overseeing global commercial operations, branding, and overseas offices.

Tenure at Air India

During Wilson’s leadership, Air India underwent major structural changes, including the merger of Vistara into the airline and a significant expansion of its fleet. However, the recent safety concerns and regulatory findings appear to have shifted focus from transformation to accountability, prompting Tata Group to reassess its leadership strategy.