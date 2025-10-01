Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BIG move by Karnataka govt to decongest Bengaluru roads, introduces unique tax to ease traffic, know how it impacts commuters

The government of Karnataka is planning to introduce a new tax to decongest traffic and lessen traffic woes in Bengaluru. The tax is aimed to target solo drivers in the city and will impact a major portion of the traffic.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 01:47 AM IST

Bengaluru, an IT hub but a city infamous for its congested roads due to high traffic, will now have a relaxing time on the road due to a new and unique tax, called ‘congestion tax’, which will ensure that roads in Bengaluru are decongested as it targets solo drivers. This means that traveling alone in Bengaluru is equal to a crime. A high-level meeting took place among big leaders from across industries who brainstormed ideas to decongest the city’s traffic and roads. Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Yulu co-founder RK Misra, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, and other officials were part of the meeting.

How will the new tax affect commuters?

Those who drive solo on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) would be bound to automatically pay a fee through their FASTag. The 60-km road is a stretch that connects tech hubs, commercial centres, and residential buildings, which makes it an important road for commutation and traffic on this would turn it into a problematic experience. On the other hand, people who commute via carpooling or with at least two other passengers would not be affected by this new rule.

The government has plans to utilise the revenue earned from this tax to finance major upgrades in public transport and road infrastructure. These improvements also include pothole repair work and quality asphalting work.

BlackBuck, a digital trucking platform, said that it would abandon its operations from the Outer Ring Road, Bellandur, where its office is located. The company was operating at the location for nine years. This set the background for the government’s move to introduce such a tax. Its CEO, Rajesh Kumar Yabaji, announced the move on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), calling the office their “home” and concluding his post with a broken heart emoji. Yabaji opined that he lost all hope of improvement even in the next five years. In his post, he emphasised not just the poor state of the roads but also the lack of willingness to fix them.

Bellandur, which was once a booming tech hub with reputed companies and modern housing marking its streets, has now lost its image due to falling infrastructure, choked drains, and a so-called government indifference. 

