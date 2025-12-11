BIG move by IndiGo: After mass cancellation, airline announces travel vouchers worth Rs..., for passengers who…

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

The airline, facing scrutiny for canceling hundreds of flights over several days, stated that it has already processed the necessary refunds for the cancelled flights.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 11, 2025, 02:34 PM IST

IndiGo announced on Thursday that passengers "severely impacted" by the disruptions at airports from December 3 to 5, due to the crew shortage, will receive Rs 10,000 in compensation. The airline's announcement comes in response to the days-long crisis that affected hundreds of thousands of fliers.

IndiGo has not specified the criteria for "severely impacted" passengers or how those eligible for the payout will be identified.

The airline, facing scrutiny for canceling hundreds of flights over several days, stated that it has already processed the necessary refunds for the cancelled flights.

Indigo's official statement

In its statement, IndiGo said, “IndiGo regrettably acknowledges that part of our customers travelling on 3/4/5 December 2025 were stranded for many hours at certain airports and number of them were severely impacted due to congestion. We will offer travel vouchers worth INR 10,000 to such severely impacted customers.” It added that the vouchers can be used for any IndiGo journey within the next 12 months.

“At IndiGo, we are committed to restoring the experience you expect from us safe, smooth, and reliable. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to serve you again,” the airline said.

 

