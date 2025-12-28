FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

BIG move by Indian Army, as it steps up winter operation after intel warns about 30 Pakistani terrorists active in Jammu

Rejecting the seasonal slowdown, the Indian Army has expanded its operational reach into snowbound and high-altitude zones since the onset of Chillai Kalan on December 21.

Apurwa Amit

Dec 28, 2025

BIG move by Indian Army, as it steps up winter operation after intel warns about 30 Pakistani terrorists active in Jammu
The Jammu region is currently facing a significant terror threat, with intelligence agencies estimating that over 30 Pakistani terrorists are operating in the area. The Indian Army has responded by intensifying counter-terror operations during Chillai Kalan, the 40-day period of harsh winter, to prevent the terrorists from exploiting the adverse weather conditions.

Shift in terrorist tactics

Defence and intelligence sources indicate that the terrorists, facing mounting pressure from sustained operations, have relocated to higher and middle mountain areas in Kishtwar and Doda, where civilian presence is minimal. This shift is seen as an attempt to evade detection and regroup during the winter freeze, traditionally considered a low-activity period for terrorist operations.

Army's approach

Rejecting the seasonal slowdown, the Indian Army has expanded its operational reach into snowbound and high-altitude zones since the onset of Chillai Kalan on December 21.

Forward winter bases and temporary surveillance posts have been established to maintain uninterrupted pressure on terror hideouts, even as temperatures drop below freezing. Army patrols are conducting regular sweeps across ridgelines, forests, and remote valleys to deny terrorists any safe haven.

Multi-agency coordination

Operations are being carried out through close coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, Special Operations Group, Forest Guards, and Village Defence Guards. Intelligence inputs are being jointly analysed to map terrorist movement and plan targeted operations with minimal delay. Security agencies believe that dwindling local support and heightened vigilance in lower areas have forced terror groups into isolation.

Technological advancements

Specially trained winter warfare units have been deployed across sensitive sectors, supported by drones, thermal imagers, and ground sensors to track movement in snowbound terrain. Surveillance and search operations continue in a rolling cycle to ensure cleared areas remain under watch.

Officials say the focus this winter is on eliminating remaining terror pockets and preventing any regrouping, sending a clear message that adverse weather will no longer offer protection to Pakistan-sponsored terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir

