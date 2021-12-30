Big Leap: TallyPrime business management software is now available on AWS Cloud

Recognising the growing demand to access business applications and data from anywhere, Tally Solution announced the availability of TallyPrime on a cloud service.

The cloud access to TallyPrime, a flagship business management software from the house of Tally, is achieved in collaboration with AWS (Amazon web services). AWS will be the technology partner providing cloud machines to virtually use TallyPrime license and data from anywhere.

With TallyPrime powered by AWS, now users can access TallyPrime running on a remote machine, let says installed on the cloud, using a client application. Through this collaborated solution, the company aims to simplify customers’ lives who have an imminent need to access TallyPrime remotely.

In the statement released by Tally Solution, Teams at Tally and AWS have worked upon the connected solution to make sure it smoothly works from anywhere. The online connected solution in collaboration with AWS is made available through a network of Tally Partners. The company has empowered their partners to offer end-to-end solution that includes customising, delivery, implementation, and post-sales service.

With over 2 million businesses across industry segments, the availability of TallyPrime on AWS will enable their customers to access and manage business data from anywhere, especially for those who have an imminent need of cloud access.

Earlier in June 2020, Tally Solutions changed its licensing policy to facilitate Tally license and data usage over virtual or cloud platforms and called it Tally Virtual User (TVU). The company's current collaboration with AWS is an extension in that direction to simplify the entire process of onboarding and implementing the cloud access to TallyPrime.

The cloud solution in collaboration with AWS comes following the launch of TallyPrime that marked the end of an era of Tally.ERP 9, an earlier version of Tally. TallyPrime powered AWS is made available from their latest release, ‘TallyPrime 2.0’, to which over 3 lakh customers have moved from previous releases.

